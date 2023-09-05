Kerala Blasters takes on Bengaluru FC in ISL 2023-24 season opener

The 10th season of the Indian Super League (ISL) will start on September 21 with a southern derby between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, reported several media outlets.

Durand Cup champion Mohun Bagan Super Gaint faces newly promoted ISL side Punjab FC in its opening round fixture, while East Bengal, the runner-up of the recently concluded tournament, will kick off its campaign against Jamshedpur FC.

Mumbai City FC, the winner of the League Winners' Shield, has been pitted against NorthEast United, while Odisha FC plays Chennaiyin FC in their respective campaign openers.

The ISL has not officially released the ISL 2023-24 season schedule yet.

According to a Times of India report, the organiser FSDL had initially planned for the opening game of the season in Kolkata, but due to logistical issues shifted the game to Kochi, which also promises a full house.

The forthcoming season of ISL will be a 12-team affair after I-League champion Punjab FC has been promoted to the top tier of the Indian club football structure.

Last season, the southern derby between KBFC and BFC sparked a controversy after the Kerala side walked off in protest against poor refereeing by Crystal John, who allowed a Sunil Chhetri goal in the playoffs.

Chhetri's goal helped Bengaluru FC beat Kerala Blasters in the match.

AIFF had fined KBFC Rs 4 crore, while the coach Vukmanovic had been for ten matches.