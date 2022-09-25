ISL 2022-23: Indian Super League records made so far

The ninth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) is within hands reach as south Indian powerhouse Kerala Blasters FC will battle it out with the Red and Gold Brigadiers of East Bengal in what is expected to be an epic opening face-off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, here in Kochi on October 7.

With the fans anxiously counting down the days, it is time for a quick rewind on the best and worst of records that players and clubs have procured over the past 8 seasons since the league's inception in 2014.



Club Records

Titles



Most Championship titles – 3 (Atletico de Kolkata)

The club based in Kolkata is the most decorated in the league having won the title in 2014, 2016 and 2019-20 seasons.

Most League Shield winners – 1 (FC Goa, Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC)

With the ISL Shield being formulated only in 2019, the league witnessed a fresh face securing it each season.

• FC Goa (2019-20)

• Mumbai City FC (2020-21)

• Jamshedpur FC (2021-22)

Points

Most points in a season – 43 (Jamshedpur FC in 2021-22 season)

The Men of Steel were dominant in every facet of the game last season and claimed the Shield with a 5-point buffer over second placed Hyderabad FC.

Fewest points in a season – 9 (Chennaiyin FC in 2018-19 season)

After clinching the title in 2017-18, John Gregory's men toppled down substantially and acquired just 9 points out of their 18 matches in the following season.

Wins

Most wins in total – 62 (FC Goa)

Most wins in a season – 13 (Bengaluru FC in 2017-18 and Jamshedpur FC in 2021-22)

Fewest wins in a season – 1 (SC East Bengal in 2021-22 season)



The club won only against FC Goa last time around.

Most consecutive wins – 7 (Jamshedpur FC- 10 Feb to 7 March, 2022)

Most consecutive matches without a win – 14 (Hyderabad FC from 6 November 2019 to 13 February 2020; North East United FC from 27 November 2019 to 25 February 2020)

Defeats

Most defeats in total – 58 (North East United FC)

Most defeats in a season – 13 (North East United FC in 2017-18 and Chennaiyin FC in 2018-19)

Goals

Most goals scored in a season – 51 (FC Goa in 2019-20 season)

The 2019-20 season of ISL observed the destruction of the deadly Coro-Boumous duo. It was just free scoring football by the Gaurs as Coro contributed with 14 goals and Boumous netted 11 times.

First team to score 1⃣5⃣0⃣ goals in ISL history



First team to score 5️⃣ goals in a semi final in ISL history.



Fewest goals in a season – 11 (North East United FC in 2014)

Most goals conceded in a season – 44 (Odisha FC in 2020-21 season)

Most goals scored in total – 267 (FC Goa)

Awards

Most Golden Boot Winners – 3:

• Chennaiyin FC [Elano Blumer (2014); Stiven Mendoza (2015); Nerijus Valskis (2019-20)]

• FC Goa [Ferran Corominas (2017-18 and 2018-19); Igor Angulo (2020-21)]

Most Golden Glove Winners – 2:

• Bengaluru FC [Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (2018-19 and 2019-20)]

Most Emerging Player Award Winners – 3:



• Kerala Blasters FC [Sandesh Jhingan (2014); Lalruatthara (2017-18); Sahal Abdul (2018-19)]

Attendances

Highest attendance for a single match – 80,294 (JN Stadium, Kochi, 18 Dec, 2016- Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK)



Lowest attendance for a single match – 1,121 (Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati, 17 Feb, 2018- NEUFC vs Kerala Blasters FC)



Highest season average attendance – 52,008 (JN Stadium, Kerala Blasters FC in 2016)

The Manjappada was in full voice throughout the season. The fans poured in huge numbers for every home match in Kochi and the club went on to become the runners-up.

Player Records

Appearances

Most ISL appearances – 128 (Mandar Rao Desai from 1 Nov, 2014)



Played for most number of different clubs – 6 (Subhashish Roy Chowdhury)

The veteran footballer who is currently part of the I-League side Real Kashmir FC had played for clubs like ATK, Delhi Dynamos, FC Goa, Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur and NEUFC during his ISL days.

Goals

First ISL goal scorer: Fikru Teferra (ATK vs MCFC, 12 Oct, 2014)

Most ISL goals – 53: Bartholomev Ogbeche

The Nigerian footballer's most prolific season was for the Nizams grabbing 18 goals for the side in ISL 2021-22.

Fastest ISL goal – 12 seconds: David Williams (ATK vs Hyderabad FC, 5 Jan, 2022)

Fastest hattrick- 7 minutes (Coro of FC Goa against Kerala Blasters, 2017)

Longest ISL goal – 59 meters (Alvaro Vasquez- KBFC vs NEUFC, 4 Feb, 2022)

Assists



Most no. of assists by a player – 29: Hugo Boumous

Cleansheets

Most number of clean sheets – 35 (Amrinder Singh)

Match Records

Biggest win: 7-0 (FC Goa against Mumbai City FC, 17 Nov, 2015)

Highest scoring match: 6-5 (Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal, 27 Feb, 2021)

With teams geared up with quality footballers than ever before, it is guaranteed that several records are to be re-written and new records are to be etched down in the ninth edition of the ISL.