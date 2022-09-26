Football
ISL 2022-23: FC Goa announces squad; includes 10 local players
Out of the 27-member-squad, there are 10 Goans who will be donning the Gaurs' jersey in the 2022-23 season.
FC Goa announced their Indian Super League squad ahead of the 2022-23 season on Monday, 26th September 2022. With local boy Brandon Fernandes as the skipper, the club have selected 27 players to represent the Gaurs in the new campaign.
The striking part is that almost 40% of the squad comprises locals from Goa who will be representing their local team in the ISL. Some of these names include goalie Hrithik Tiwari, Saviour Gama, Lesly Rebello, captain Brandon Fernandes, and few more.
The Gaurs play their first match of the season away from home against East Bengal on 12th October, 2022 at 7:30 pm IST. After a poor outing last time out, former player-turned-coach Carlos Pena will hope to turn around their fortunes and bring back the 2019-20 league shield winning form.
FC Goa Squad for ISL 2022-23 season
Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Hrithik Tiwari
Defenders: Sanson Pereira, Anwar Ali, Fares Arnaout, Leander D'Cunha, Marc Valiente, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Aibanbha Dohling, Lesly Rebello
Midfielders: Brandon Fernandes (Captain), Princeton Rebello, Ayush Chhetri, Phrangki Buam, Makan Chothe, Redeem Tlang, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Brison Fernandes, Muhammed Nemil, Lalremruata HP
Forwards: Noah Sadaoui, Devendra Murgaokar, Iker Guarrotxena, Alvaro Vazquez
Coaching Staff: Carlos Pena (Head Coach), Gouramangi Singh (Assistant Coach), Gorka Azkorra (Assistant Coach), Joel Dones (Strength and Conditioning Coach), Eduard Carrera (Goalkeeping Coach)