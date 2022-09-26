ISL 2022-23: FC Goa announces squad; includes 10 local players

FC Goa announced their Indian Super League squad ahead of the 2022-23 season on Monday, 26th September 2022. With local boy Brandon Fernandes as the skipper, the club have selected 27 players to represent the Gaurs in the new campaign.

By Goa, For Goa.



Presenting our squad for the Hero Indian Super League 2022-23 season 🧡#ForcaGoa #UzzoOnceAgain #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/AbVmQrzdqq — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) September 26, 2022

The striking part is that almost 40% of the squad comprises locals from Goa who will be representing their local team in the ISL. Some of these names include goalie Hrithik Tiwari, Saviour Gama, Lesly Rebello, captain Brandon Fernandes, and few more.



The Gaurs play their first match of the season away from home against East Bengal on 12th October, 2022 at 7:30 pm IST. After a poor outing last time out, former player-turned-coach Carlos Pena will hope to turn around their fortunes and bring back the 2019-20 league shield winning form.

FC Goa Squad for ISL 2022-23 season