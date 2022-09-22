ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC will hope to carry Durand Cup momentum in the new season

Bengaluru FC will look to maintain their acceleration under coach Simon Grayson in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) after winning the prestigious Durand Cup and defeating Mumbai City FC in the finals. The Blues will now look forward to lifting the ISL 2022-23 trophy with renewed vigour as a result of their victory.

Last season performance (6th)

After finishing in the middle of the table last season, The Blues became focused on making permanent changes. Bengaluru FC finished sixth in the India Super League table last season, fighting for play-offs until the final match week. Despite amassing 29 points from eight wins and five draws, it was deemed insufficient.

About the manager

Bengaluru FC hired Simon Grayson as head coach, replacing Marco Pezzaouli. The 52-year-old began his coaching career in 2005 with English club Blackpool. Blackpool managed to reach the fourth round of the League Cup for the very first time in 35 years under him, losing only once in their 14 games.

Simon Grayson previously managed Bradford City, Sunderland, Leeds United, and Huddersfield Town before having joined Bengaluru FC. Sunil Chhetri and his teammates were successfully led to the Durand Cup trophy by Simon Grayson.

Transfers roundup

Incoming: Roy Krishna (Free), Javi Hernandez (Free), Aleksandar Jovanovic (Free), Faisal Ali (Free), Hira Mondal (Free), Amrit Gope (Free), Sandesh Jhingan (Free), Felixson Fernandes (Free), Clarence Fernandes (Free), Prabir Das.

Outgoing: Cleiton Silva, Iman Basafa, Pratik Chaudhari, Sarthak Golui, Muhammed Inayath, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ajith Kumar, Bidyashagar Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Yaya Banana, Yrondu Musavu-King.

Strengths

A highly prolific attack including foreign as well and Indian options, with the likes of Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, and Siva Sakhti.

A good balance between youngsters and experienced players in the squad.

Weaknesses

A midfield not strong enough to supply goal scorers like Roy Krishna and Chettri. Despite having a lot of options, the lack of experience in them can fall short.

Squad

(Subject to change)

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope

Defenders: Alan Costa, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Wungngayam Muirang, Prabir Das, Hira Mondal, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic



Midfielders: Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Danish Farooq, Rohit Kumar, Biswa Darjee, Javi Hernandez



Forwards: Sunil Chhetri (C), Prince Ibara, Udanta Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Leon Augustine, Roy Krishna, Faisal Ali



Best XI







