After a poor stint last season, Chennaiyin FC management roped in Montenegrin head coach Bozider Bandovic to steer their ship in the ongoing Indian Super League 2021-22. Since his arrival, the CFC management has taken quite a few interesting decisions. One of them is appointing Thapa to be the captain of the Marina Machans. At this moment, this decision is proving to be best for the Indian international and CFC.

Anirudh Thapa also had a very topsy turvy season last year majorly due to injuries. But after recovering from the injuries, the Indian international pulled his game up in the latter part of the season. This season he started off with the same momentum and with the added captain's responsibility, the midfielder looks to be on a whole different level.

Anirudh Thapa looks to be on a whole different level this season; (Image via ISL)

His never-ending energy in the midfield and late runs in the box has been tricky for the opponents. Added to that, Thapa's on-the-ball skills have always been one of the best in India. His impact on the Chennaiyin side has been impeccable. Overall he has been one of the best players in the league this season.



With such humungous performances in his back, Thapa has struck a lot of club's radar for the upcoming season. The Bridge can exclusively confirm that three ISL sides have shown a proper interest for the seasoned star.

ATK Mohun Bagan's long time interest

ATK Mohun Bagan's interest in the versatile midfielder is not anything new. The Green and Maroon brigade tried their luck last season, only to see Thapa signing an extension deal.

With Bagan's midfield not functioning at its best this season, they need someone like Thapa more than ever. ATK Mohun Bagan's deep pockets and ambition are not unknown to anyone. So the Mariners have once again risen as one of the front runners to pen in Anirudh Thapa.

City Group exploring options

If anyone has caused transfer trouble to ATK Mohun Bagan in the recent past, it is undoubtedly Mumbai City FC. The City Group-owned side are once again the main competitor for the Kolkata giants in the race for Thapa.

With Des Buckingham at the helm, the Mumbai side is cruising away in the league. Buckingham's unique counter-pressing system will not only help Thapa to reach the next level but also will make an already strong Mumbai team stronger.





Surprising Third Contender



Odisha FC. After their disastrous last season, the Kalinga Warriors have looked like a completely changed side under their new gaffer Kiko Ramirez. Surprisingly the third team that has shown great interest in signing Aniruddh Thapa is Odisha FC.

The management also did their job perfectly and made some shrewd signings to help him. Signing Thapa will be a herculean task for the Kalinga warriors. But if they can pull it off, this will be a very big statement from them.

Chennaiyin is home to Thapa?



Aniruddh Thapa shares a great rapport with the Chennaiyin side. Since joining the club in 2016, Thapa has won the Indian Super League once and reached the final twice with the club. He has also won the emerging player of the season playing for the southern side. A lot of offers have come in his way in the last couple of years but it's the rapport that both CFC and Thapa enjoy has continued the journey.

Although it's very early in the season, the Chennaiyin side has emerged as one of the favorites to reach the playoffs again. And the Dehradun-born lad once again plays a crucial role in this campaign. Thus the Chennaiyin FC management is in no mood to let Thapa move out as sources close to the development can confirm.

Moreover, Chennaiyin has already started their part to extend their prized possession's stay. As a part of this process, Thapa who throughout the years has portrayed a crucial role for the club was given the responsibility to lead the side this season. And it seems to be the first step from the desperate and smart CFC think tank to cement things by their side.

Looking at the current situation The Bridge understands that Thapa is all set to make his decision within a few weeks. And if something drastic doesn't happen, Thapa will probably remain as a Chennaiyin player. But for that Chennai may have to offer a renewed contract with some added plush to their "Wonder Kid".