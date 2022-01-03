ISL 2021-22: What went wrong for SC East Bengal?

The Kolkata giants SC East Bengal are considered one of the powerhouses in South Asian football when it comes to having fan support. The century-old Calcutta club is the latest entry to Indian Super League till now after debuting in the last season.

But much astonishingly, The Red and Gold brigade is yet very far from even fulfilling half of their fan's expectations. Last season, SC East Bengal made a disastrous 9th place finish with only 3 wins to their name.





And unluckily for the fans, SCEB have maintained their form in this season too but this time poorer than ever. Let's throw some light on what went wrong for the Red and Gold brigade in the ongoing season too.



Failing to capitalize open play chances SC East Bengal has been one of the weakest sides, especially when it comes to converting chances. SCEB has only scored 2 open play goals out of the total of 10 goals they have managed to put in the opponent's net this season. This is also the least number of open play goals from any side this season. Although, The Red and Gold brigade has scored the remaining 8 goals from set-pieces which is certainly among the rare positives that the team can rejoice upon. However, in most of the cases, SCEB picked up set-piece goals in a very random manner, precisely, not making their own chances but taking advantage of bad defending from the opponents. Too easy to break and prevent SC East Bengal is one of the poorest attacking sides this season, having only managed 10 shots per 90 minutes, very less to the league average of 12.40. Not only while attacking but SCEB has been poor while defending too throughout the season. The Calcutta club has conceded 15.88 shots till now per 90 minutes, ranking themselves as the worst in the category. The average shots conceded per 90 minutes in the league is 12.40, which makes it very easy to understand how poor SCEB has been throughout this season. Another instance to highlight the statement is that SCEB has conceded 9.75 shots from inside the box whereas, when compared, the league average is a very less figure of 7.21 shots per 90 minutes. Once again, they are the worst team in this category. A very poor run of games East Bengal is continuing their exceptionally poor form in the Indian Super League for more than a year now. The Red and Gold brigade is yet to win a single game this season and is the only side to not achieve this feat. The Calcutta giants are now on a 12 game winless run in the Indian Super League that started the last season. Making it to their longest winless run in the tournament. They are arguably the worst side in the league this season if statistics and metrics are concerned, sitting at the lowest position with only 4 points from 8 games and still winless.



