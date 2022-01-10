Last Saturday the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC was postponed owing to a COVID 19 scare. The league took the decision after one of the ATK Mohun Bagan players tested COVID positive.

Then on a lot of questions have been raised among the Indian football community about the league's covid norms, match postponement, and many more. The Bridge tries to find out what exactly led to this decision.









ISL's Covid Norms



From 2020-21 season onwards the Indian Super League is being held inside a bio-bubble due to the ongoing pandemic situation. Keeping in mind the covid situation the league authorities framed a set of new rules ahead of the 2020-21 season. Which were later unanimously agreed by the participating clubs. One among them is the "Match conditions if players test positive" which depicts three scenarios.

Scenario 1



If any player tests positive. The match will go on as per schedule if both teams are able to field 15 players who have no COVID symptoms, has tested negative for COVID, and have not been advised mandatory isolation by the league.

Scenario 2



One of the two teams is unable to field 15 players. The League may look to reschedule the match for a later date. If that is not possible, the club able to field 15 players will bag home a 3-0 win.

Scenario 3



If both teams are unable to field 15 players. The League may look to reschedule the match for a later date. If not possible both teams will share points with a 0-0 draw.

These were the same rules followed when a few players and staffs of FC Goa tested positive earlier last week. The team underwent a four day long mandatory isolation suggested by the league authorities before taking the field on 8th January against Chennaiyin FC. But what led to postponing the ATK Mohun Bagan - Odisha match?



ATK Mohun Bagan's Case



On the match day morning i.e 8th January, one of Bagan's key forwards tested COVID positive. Thus to ensure the health and safety of the other team members the league authorities mandated complete isolation to the ATK Mohun Bagan players, staff, and officials.

Thus ATK Mohun Bagan was not in a position to field any players on the pitch. Following which the league is now looking to reschedule the match according to "Scenario 2".

.@atkmohunbaganfc fans after seeing Roy Krishna 🔙 on the scoring sheet! 🤩



Can he find the back of the 🥅 in #ATKMBHFC tonight - 👍/👎? #HeroISL | #LetsFootball | Kick-off: 7:30 PM | Star Sports 3/Select 1HD/Disney+Hostar/Jio TV pic.twitter.com/pL0kFNAoKg — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) January 5, 2022

The Kolkata giants are now in isolation till 12th January and will hit the ground after three consecutive negative RTPCR tests. Looking at the current situation The Bridge understands that the match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be held as per schedule.



The League is all prepared



From December end the League had already increased the number of daily tests for the teams, basis the spike in COVID cases in Goa. It has been learnt that these steps led to the quick tracking of the covid cases in the bubble.

And with the strict protocols and covid norms in place, the organizers have successfully restored the sanctity of the bubble. The authorities believe the league is all prepared and decked to organize the tournament ensuring the safety of the players, staffs, and officials amidst these tough times.