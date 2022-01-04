ISL 2021-22: "we reacted well and came back that's what matters," says Odisha FC Head Coach Kiko Ramirez

Odisha FC overcame all odds to complete their fairytale comeback against the Indian Super League table topper Mumbai City FC. The deadlock was broken by Aridai pretty quickly but Odisha saw themselves struggling with a 2-1 deficit at halftime. However, the Kalinga Warriors came on strong in the second half and won the encounter with a convincing 4-2 scoreline thanks to a brace from Jerry. Kiko Ramirez was delighted with this unanticipated result after their seemingly disappointing current form.

Enjoying the performance

Odisha FC were facing a tough time in the campaign as they ended 2021 with a bitter scoreline of 6-1 against Hyderabad. This match gave the Kalinga warriors the much-needed oxygen in this campaign. When asked if he had enjoyed this victory over Mumbai which was looking unlikely before the match, he said,

"Of course, when the team wins everyone on the bench and outside enjoys. We suffered in the game too because Mumbai is a very good team. They dominated the game at phases but we reacted well and came back that's what matters."

The template of breaking Mumbai

Mumbai are giving up points often than they did would like to, as Odisha FC becomes the third team in a row against whom the Buckingham men compromised the three points. When asked if the likes of Chennaiyin had handed them the blueprint of defeating the Islanders, he said,

"When we played the pre-season with them we figured out some ways to beat them. We tried to control the ball and make things difficult for them. The likes of Jerry and Javi were finding spaces behind the Mumbai defence and tried to exploit that, and I feel we succeeded."

Jerry's mesmerizing play



Jerry had changed the rhythm of the match in just seven minutes. His two goals at such a short span in the dawn of the match had put Mumbai off of their usual play. And to finish things off Jonathas makes it 4-2 at the dying minutes. The 24-year-old midfielder has struggled with his form throughout his ISL career so his performance today was satisfying for the Odisha side. When asked about Jerry, a delighted Kiko Ramirez said,

"I'm really happy for him. All of the staff are really happy with his performance. He is working really hard since the pre-season. He was training for a match like that.

The coach also added, "He always gives everything for the club."