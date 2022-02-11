Football
ISL 2021-22: Top Scorer, Top Goal Contributor, Top Goalkeeper
Check out the top performers from Indian Super League 2021-22
The 2021-22 season of the Indian Super League has been very fascinating so far. The battle for the top four spots has been quite intriguing with the league stage coming close to the end. As many as eight teams are currently in narrow contention for the playoff spots. But who are the top performers of the league?
ISL 2021-22 Top Scorer
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Club
|
Games
|
Goals
|
1.
|
Bartholomew Ogbeche
|
Hyderabad FC
|
14
|
14
|
2.
|
Igor Angulo
|
Mumbai City FC
|
13
|
8
|
3.
|
Jorge Ortiz
|
FC Goa
|
12
|
7
|
4.
|
Greg Stewart
|
Jamshedpur FC
|
14
|
7
|
4.
|
Cleiton Silva
|
Bengaluru FC
|
14
|
7
ISL 2021-22 Top Assist Providers
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Club
|
Games
|
Assists
|
1.
|
Ahmed Jahouh
|
Mumbai City FC
|
13
|
6
|
1.
|
Roshan Naorem
|
Bengaluru FC
|
13
|
6
|
3.
|
Adrian Luna
|
Kerala Blasters
|
14
|
6
|
3.
|
Greg Stewart
|
Jamshedpur FC
|
14
|
6
|
5.
|
Jorge Ortiz
|
FC Goa
|
12
|
5
ISL 2021-22 Top Goal Contributors
Rank
Player
Club
Games
Goal Contribution
Goals
Assists
1
Bartholomew Ogbeche
Hyederabad FC
14
14
14
0
2
Greg Stewart
Jamshedpur FC
14
13
7
6
3
Jorge Ortiz
FC Goa
12
12
7
5
4
Igor Angulo
Mumbai City FC
13
10
8
2
5
Cleiton Silva
Bengaluru FC
14
10
7
3
ISL 2021-22 Top Goalkeeper
Rank
Player
Club
GP
M/G
Save
CS
GC
MINP
1
Prabhsukhan Gill
Kerala Blasters
11
91.4
25
4
10
914
2
TP Rehenesh
Jamshedpur FC
12
83.08
21
4
13
1080
3
Laxmikant Kattimani
Hyderabad FC
15
90
36
3
15
1350
4
Mohmad Nawaz
Mumbai City FC
12
56.84
24
3
19
1080
5
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
Bengaluru FC
14
63
32
3
20
1260