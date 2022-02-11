ISL 2021-22: Top Scorer, Top Goal Contributor, Top Goalkeeper

The 2021-22 season of the Indian Super League has been very fascinating so far. The battle for the top four spots has been quite intriguing with the league stage coming close to the end. As many as eight teams are currently in narrow contention for the playoff spots. But who are the top performers of the league?

ISL 2021-22 Top Scorer

Rank Player Club Games Goals 1. Bartholomew Ogbeche Hyderabad FC 14 14 2. Igor Angulo Mumbai City FC 13 8 3. Jorge Ortiz FC Goa 12 7 4. Greg Stewart Jamshedpur FC 14 7 4. Cleiton Silva Bengaluru FC 14 7

ISL 2021-22 Top Assist Providers

Rank Player Club Games Assists 1. Ahmed Jahouh Mumbai City FC 13 6 1. Roshan Naorem Bengaluru FC 13 6 3. Adrian Luna Kerala Blasters 14 6 3. Greg Stewart Jamshedpur FC 14 6 5. Jorge Ortiz FC Goa 12 5 ISL 2021-22 Top Goal Contributors

Rank Player Club Games Goal Contribution Goals Assists 1 Bartholomew Ogbeche Hyederabad FC 14 14 14 0 2 Greg Stewart Jamshedpur FC 14 13 7 6 3 Jorge Ortiz FC Goa 12 12 7 5 4 Igor Angulo Mumbai City FC 13 10 8 2 5 Cleiton Silva Bengaluru FC 14 10 7 3 ISL 2021-22 Top Goalkeeper

Rank Player Club GP M/G Save CS GC MINP 1 Prabhsukhan Gill Kerala Blasters 11 91.4 25 4 10 914 2 TP Rehenesh Jamshedpur FC 12 83.08 21 4 13 1080 3 Laxmikant Kattimani Hyderabad FC 15 90 36 3 15 1350 4 Mohmad Nawaz Mumbai City FC 12 56.84 24 3 19 1080 5 Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Bengaluru FC 14 63 32 3 20 1260











