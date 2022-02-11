Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

ISL 2021-22: Top Scorer, Top Goal Contributor, Top Goalkeeper

Check out the top performers from Indian Super League 2021-22

ISL 2021-22: Top Scorer, Top Goal Contributor, Top Goalkeeper
X

The ISL 2021/22 season begins on 19 November

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 11 Feb 2022 6:05 PM GMT

The 2021-22 season of the Indian Super League has been very fascinating so far. The battle for the top four spots has been quite intriguing with the league stage coming close to the end. As many as eight teams are currently in narrow contention for the playoff spots. But who are the top performers of the league?

ISL 2021-22 Top Scorer

Rank

Player

Club

Games

Goals

1.

Bartholomew Ogbeche

Hyderabad FC

14

14

2.

Igor Angulo

Mumbai City FC

13

8

3.

Jorge Ortiz

FC Goa

12

7

4.

Greg Stewart

Jamshedpur FC

14

7

4.

Cleiton Silva

Bengaluru FC

14

7

ISL 2021-22 Top Assist Providers

Rank

Player

Club

Games

Assists

1.

Ahmed Jahouh

Mumbai City FC

13

6

1.

Roshan Naorem

Bengaluru FC

13

6

3.

Adrian Luna

Kerala Blasters

14

6

3.

Greg Stewart

Jamshedpur FC

14

6

5.

Jorge Ortiz

FC Goa

12

5

ISL 2021-22 Top Goal Contributors

Rank

Player

Club

Games

Goal Contribution

Goals

Assists

1

Bartholomew Ogbeche

Hyederabad FC

14

14

14

0

2

Greg Stewart

Jamshedpur FC

14

13

7

6

3

Jorge Ortiz

FC Goa

12

12

7

5

4

Igor Angulo

Mumbai City FC

13

10

8

2

5

Cleiton Silva

Bengaluru FC

14

10

7

3

ISL 2021-22 Top Goalkeeper

Rank

Player

Club

GP

M/G

Save

CS

GC

MINP

1

Prabhsukhan Gill

Kerala Blasters

11

91.4

25

4

10

914

2

TP Rehenesh

Jamshedpur FC

12

83.08

21

4

13

1080

3

Laxmikant Kattimani

Hyderabad FC

15

90

36

3

15

1350

4

Mohmad Nawaz

Mumbai City FC

12

56.84

24

3

19

1080

5

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Bengaluru FC

14

63

32

3

20

1260




ISL ISL 2021-22 Indian Super League 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X