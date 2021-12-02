ISL 2021-22: Top 7 Goals From Game Week Two of the Indian Super League

The eighth season of Indian Super League is seeing a lot of action in front of the goals. In the first two game week itself, 33 goals have been scored which is very high in comparison to previous seasons.

This season, most of the teams have adopted an attacking approach and we are seeing more end to end football which is a d delight for viewers. Apart from North East United FC vs Kerela Blasters game, all other matches saw at least three goals in total. In short, it was once again raining goals in the matches.

Out of the 15 goals scored in the game week two, we have shortlisted the best seven of them based on various factors. Here are the top seven goals of game week of Indian Super League 2021-22 season.

#7 Roy Krishna vs SC East Bengal

ATKMB thrashed SCEB 3-0 in the high profile Kolkata Derby in the game week two. Roy Krishna was the one who opened the scoring and his finish was as smooth as it can get. Kotal made a beautiful low cross to Krishna from the right and the Fijian forward slided it past Arindam with his right foot.

#6 Ahmed Jahouh vs Hyderabad FC

Mumbai City FC's Moroccan star Jahouh opened the scoring against Hyderabad with an absolute belter of a goal, moving past at least 4 Hyderabad FC defenders in the box.

#5 Ariday vs Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru's Pratik Chaudhary was left in shambles as Ariday dribbled past him with ease, before sliding past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu for a beautiful third and final goal of the match for Odisha FC in their first win over Bengaluru FC.

#4 Manvir Singh vs SC East Bengal

Manvir Singh banged the net with his thunderous strike after receiving a defense splitting pass from Kauko to give ATKMB their second goal of the match.

#3 Nerijus Valskis vs FC Goa

Greg Stewart's beautiful free kick found Valskis in the box who delicately headed it over the FC Goa's Goalkeeper for Jamshedpur FC's second goal of the match.

#2 Rohit Danu vs Mumbai City FC

Rohit Danu scored his first ISL goal with a wonderful finish after receiving the ball in the box following a good throw-in from Hyderabad FC's full back Ashish Rai.

#1 Javi Hernandez vs Bengaluru FC

Odisha's Spanish Midfielder Javi Hernandez announced his arrival at Odisha in style as he found the back of the net with a classy free-kick beating both the wall and the keeper to give Odisha a valuable lead in the match.