ISL 2021-22: Top 5 Saves from Game Week Two of the Indian Super League

The ongoing season of the Indian Super League is seeing a lot of goals. There have been 54 goals in merely 14 fixtures. This is a big number in terms of the past ISL seasons and it goes to show the quality in the attacking department this year. Having said that, the second game week of the ISL also saw some of the best goalkeeping performances, albeit in short flashes.



The ISL clubs put their faith in Indian goalkeepers and many sensational talents take their place between the sticks. These custodians showed their quality while making match-saving or jaw-dropping saves in their respective matches. Here is a look back at the top-five saves from the game week two of the Indian Super League:



Dheeraj Singh Moiranghtem vs Jamshedpur FC

Dheeraj Singh Moiranghtem is one of the best Indian goalkeepers in the ISL. The 21-year-old recently was named in the AFC Champions League Team of the Season. At such a young age, Dheeraj has become a household name in the country. The custodian was in the thick of things and made a few fabulous saves in a 3-1 defeat against Jamshedpur FC. At the stroke of the 92nd minute, he parried a powerful shot from Boris Singh from point-blank range to keep the JFC at three goals.



Rehenesh TP vs FC Goa

On the other end was Rehenesh TP from the same fixture between JFC and FCG. The custodian is also one of the finest Indian goalkeepers and has been playing in the ISL for a while. During the contest against the Gaurs, Rehenesh made fabulous single-handed diving save, keeping Alberto Noguera's attempt from going in just after the start of the second half.



Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem vs FC Goa

Dheeraj Singh made another very important save before his last one against Boris Singh. At the stroke of 39th minutes with the scores level, FCG gave the ball away in their own half and Seiminlen Doungel found himself face-to-face with Dheeraj. The custodian advanced to narrow the angle and made a brave save with his left hand and then made a dive to prevent the winger from scoring with the rebound.



Subhasish Roy Chowdhury vs Kerala Blasters FC

NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters FC played a goalless draw and both defenses had a strong outing in match seven of the season. While the attackers from both sides had a quiet night, there was a moment where it looked KBFC had finally broken the deadlock. Nishu Kumar's pinpoint cross was met by Alvaro Vazquez who headed the ball towards the bottom left corner. Subhasish Roy Chowdhury had other ideas and he proceeded to make a brilliant diving save and parried the ball using his fingertips.



Kamaljit Singh vs Bengaluru FC

Odisha FC as a unit are a revelation this year and has won both of their opening games. Their first clash was against Bengaluru FC and the outfit defeated the Blues by a 3-1 scoreline. At a crucial stage of the game, when OFC was leading by 2-1 at the 90th minute, Kamaljit Singh made the biggest save of the game. Coming up one-on-one with Cleiton Silva in the box, the custodian closed down the striker with incredible speed, blocked the shot, and kept the lead intact. He also got injured in the process but thanks to his bravery, Odisha went on to win and take three points.