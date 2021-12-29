ISL 2021-22: "Today as a coach, I did bad and we lost 6-1," says Odisha FC Head Coach Kiko Ramirez 

Hyderabad FC defeated Odisha FC with a scoreline of 6-1 in the 43rd match of the eighth season of the Indian Super League. With this thumping victory, the Nizams are now second in the league. They are just one point behind league leaders Mumbai City FC whereas the Kalinga Warriors are now at seventh with ten points from eight games. Here are a few things that Odisha FC's head coach Kiko Ramirez said in the post-match press conference.

Top four aspirations still on?

The Spanish tactician was asked whether the results have affected their aspirations for a top-four finish. "Now, it affects our mood and how we feel but the season is long. Some things happen match after match. These things affect us," replied the 51 year old Spanish coach.

On the result



"Today as a coach, I did bad and we lost 6-1. But there are other people inside the pitch that didn't work properly. That's the reality, but we lost 6-1." Kiko Ramirez added this to his answer to the previous question.

Odisha FC who are currently winless in their previous four encounters will be looking forward to re-establish the triumph that they had during the start of this season and to get back on winning tracks as soon as possible.



