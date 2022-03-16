Football
ISL 2021-22 Semi Finals LIVE: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC score, goals, and updates
Live updates from the Indian Super League Semi-Finals match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC
In today's Indian Super League match, ATK Mohun Bagan will face Hyderabad FC at the GMC Athletics Stadium, Bambollim, Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.
Preview
Dream11
Live Updates
- 16 March 2022 1:32 PM GMT
Hyderabad FC - Team News
Manolo Marquez has named an unchanged lineup. Joel Chianese and Asish Rai are back on the bench for the Nizams.
#ATKMB #HFC #ATKMBHFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball
- 16 March 2022 1:30 PM GMT
ATK Mohun Bagan FC - Team News
Four changes for ATKMB tonight. Tiri misses out on the night due to an injury while Manvir Singh starts from the bench for the second time this season.
OUTs: Tiri, Lenny Rodrigues, Deepak Tangri, David Williams
INs: Carl McHugh, Prabir Das, Kiyan Nassiri, Hugo Boumous
#ATKMB #HFC #ATKMBHFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball
- 16 March 2022 1:14 PM GMT
Hyderabad FC - Substitutes
Gurmeet Singh (GK), Asish Rai, Khassa Camara, Sahil Tavora, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary, Mark Zothanpuia, Joel Chianese, and Aaren D'Silva.
#ATKMB #HFC #ATKMBHFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball
- 16 March 2022 1:13 PM GMT
ATK Mohun Bagan FC - Substitutes
Subrata Paul (GK), Sumit Rathi, Ashutosh Mehta, Bidyananda Ningthoujam, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Lenny Rodrigues, Deepak Tangri, David Williams, and Manvir Singh.
#ATKMB #HFC #ATKMBHFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball
- 16 March 2022 1:11 PM GMT
Hyderabad FC - Starting XI
Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Nim Dorjee, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Joao Victor (C), Yasir Mohammad, Aniket Jadhav, Bartholomew Ogbeche, and Javier Siverio.
#ATKMB #HFC #ATKMBHFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball
- 16 March 2022 1:10 PM GMT
ATK Mohun Bagan FC - Starting XI
Amrinder Singh (GK), Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal (C), Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Joni Kauko, Hugo Boumous, Roy Krishna, Liston Colaco, and Kiyan Giri.
#ATKMB #HFC #ATKMBHFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball
- 16 March 2022 1:09 PM GMT
Hello and Welcome to the Bridge's live coverage of the second leg clash of the second semi-final between ATK Mohun Bagan FC and Hyderabad FC.
#ATKMB #HFC #ATKMBHFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball