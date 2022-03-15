ATKMB vs HFC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 43rd match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan will host Hyderabad FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 5

ATK Mohun Bagan - 1

Hyderabad FC - 1

Draw - 3

Goal Tally

Hyderabad FC have scored forty-six goals so far in the tournament. The Nizams have conceded twenty-four goals. On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan have scored thirty-seven goals. However, they have conceded twenty-nine goals so far.

Top Scorer

Hyderabad FC - Bartholomew Ogbeche (18 goals)

ATK Mohun Bagan - Liston Colaco (8 goals)

Recent Form

Hyderabad FC - W W L W W

ATK Mohun Bagan - D W W L L

Squad

ATK Mohun Bagan - Amrinder Singh, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Subrata Paul, Avilash Paul; Sumit Rathi, Tiri, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj; Bidyananda Singh, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Abhishek Suryavanshi, SK Sahil, Lenny Rodrigues, Engson Singh, Kiyan Nassiri; Roy Krishna, David Williams, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh.

Hyderabad FC - Laxmikant Kattimani, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Gurmeet Singh, Manas Dubey, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Souvik Chakraborty, Asish Rai, Kynsailang Khongsit, Joao Victor, Mohammed Yasir, Edu Garcia, Sahil Tavora, Hitesh Sharma, Abdul Rabeeh, Mark Zothanpuia, Nikhil Poojary, Halicharan Narzary, Seityasen Singh, Joel Chianese, Javier Siverio, Aniket Jadhav, Abhishek Halder, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu, Ishan Dey.

Unavailability

ATK Mohun Bagan - Avilash Paul, Tiri

Hyderabad FC - None

Expected 11

ATK Mohun Bagan ( 4-2-3-1) - Amrinder, Pritam, Jhingan, McHugh, Bose, Lenny, Kauko, Manvir, Boumous, Liston, Krishna

Hyderabad FC FC (4-2-3-1) - Kattimani, Nim, Chinglensana, Juanan, Akash, Sauvik, Victor, Yasir, Ogbeche, Aniket, Siverio.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Amrinder (8.5), Akash (9.0), Bose (8.5), Kotal (8.5), Yasir (8.0), Kauko (9.0), Jadhav (9.0), Victor (9.5), Colaco (9.5) (VC), Ogbeche (10.5) (C), Krishna (10.0)