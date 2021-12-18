Indian Super League side SC East Bengal are all set to part ways with Spanish tactician Manolo Diaz as The Bridge can exclusively confirm.

The Red and Gold Brigade had a very poor start to the current season and are yet to win a single game. With 3 draws and 4 losses in their last 7 games, SC East Bengal are currently placed at the bottom of the table. Manolo seemed unable to make appropriate changes in his game plans. As a result the Kolkata giants suffered heavily in all departments and were thrashed on many occasions.

Things worsened further with the gaffer's statements that portrayed his lack of confidence and hope on the team.

With such a poor start to the campaign pressure piled on the management. Sources close to the development confirmed that the SCEB think tank has finally decided to change things and they are all set to part ways with their current head coach.



After a below-par finish in their debut Indian Super League campaign under Robbie Fowler. SC East Bengal decided to rope in Manolo Diaz to turn around their fortunes. The former Real Madrid Castilla manager was thought to be a great candidate. His arrival at the club was seen as a positive move. But unfortunately, something else was on the cards for the Torch Bearers.

Image via ISL

East Bengal has already started their search to appoint their next gaffer. Looking at the developments Bridge understands Dutch manager Eelco Schattorie, who formerly managed Kerala Blasters in the ISL, tops the list. Undoubtedly a certain challenge awaits for whoever is appointed the next SCEB manager as a herculean task needs to be done in order to stretch the team back to the right track this season.

