Indian Super League side SC East Bengal is all set to release two foreigners in the January transfer window. The Bridge can exclusively confirm that Australian defender Tomislav Mrčela and Slovenian midfielder Amir Dervišević are the two players who will be released by the Red and Gold Brigade.

SC East Bengal had a very poor start to the current season and are yet to win a single game. With 3 draws and 4 losses in their last 7 games, the Torch Bearers are currently placed at the bottom of the table with only 3 points.

Inconsistent and awful Mrcela

When the season started, Mrcela was announced as the vice-captain by SC East Bengal. East Bengal fans had huge hopes from the Australian centre-back who was brought in to command the backline. But as the season progressed Mrcela never settled down in the league. His lack of pace and decision-making made the East Bengal defense suffer too many times. As a result, East Bengal went on to concede the most number goals in the league.

Dervisevic spoiled hopes



If any signing gave East Bengal fans hope at the start of this season, it was surely the Slovenian International Amir Dervisevic. Dervisevic who is known for his creativity was thought to be the biggest creative outlet for the Red and Gold Brigade. But the Slovenian has failed to live up to the expectations so far. Apart from a single goal against FC Goa, he hasn't produced much in the season.

Transfer Tale

As the January transfer window approaches, the SCEB think tank are resolute to revamp their squad. Sources close to the development confirmed that the SCEB management has finally taken the call to release both Tomislav Mrcela and Amir Dervisevic. SC East Bengal will sign the replacements in the January window and try to push for a respectable position in the league.

