Sandesh Jhingan has rejoined Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan FC from Sibenik as the Kolkata-based outfit announced on Thursday.

Sandesh made his ISL debut with Kerala Blasters FC in 2014. The defender was then given the Emerging Player of the League title for exceptional performances. Jhingan managed to play in two ISL finals with the Kerala-based side. However, he missed out on the entire 2019-20 season due to injury.

After spending six seasons with Kerala, he finally made his move last season. The Indian international Joined the Mariners on a five-year-long deal. He developed a very good partnership with Tiri for the Green and Maroon Brigade. However, they missed both the Shield and ISL trophy by a whisker.

Just before the end of the last transfer window, he joined Prva HNL side HNK Šibenik. But, injuries somewhat spoiled Jhinghan's admirations. He managed to be on the squad only thrice and couldn't bag a single appearance.

After Ferrando's arrival, ATK Mohun Bagan won their first two matches before finally dropping points in the last match. The Kolkata Giants are currently going through a transition period and their defensive woes still remain to be resolved. Thus the ATKMB management was looking for a leader at the back.



Finally, it seems like they have got their target fulfilled as Jhingan who was part of the leadership group, last season can serve the purpose very well.



