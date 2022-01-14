ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC parts ways with head coach Kiko Ramirez

Odisha FC parted ways with their head Coach Kiko Ramirez's as the club officially announced today. The Indian Super League side terminated the contract with the Spaniard.

The Statement quoted, "This has been a very difficult decision and not one that the club owners and management have taken lightly".

ℹ️AN UPDATEℹ️



Odisha FC has terminated Head Coach Kiko Ramirez's contract. This has been a very difficult decision and not one that the Club owners and management have taken lightly.



Read more on our website.#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #ANewDawn #ThankYouKiko — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) January 14, 2022

Kiko Ramirez took charge of the Kalinga Warriors at the start of the season. Under the Spaniard gaffer, Odisha made a bright start and won their first couple of matches of the season. However, they could not consolidate their good start. Kiko Ramirez's team managed to win only two out of the next eight matches.

With thirteen points from ten matches and the worst defensive record in the league, the Kalinga Warriors now stand in ninth place in the league table. As the playoffs started to slip away from Odisha, the club management took the tough decision. They parted ways with Kiko Ramirez.

"After lengthy deliberation and consideration amongst the club's technical committee, it was decided a change is needed now to give the club time to improve performances and results this season. The club would like to thank Kiko for his efforts and wishes him the best for the future. The club shall make further announcements in due course" the statement added.

With only seven points separating the first nine teams, Odisha still has a very good chance to make it to the playoffs. However, the Kalinga warriors will have to strengthen their leaky defence and search for the wins soon.



Odisha FC will face North East United FC in their next match.