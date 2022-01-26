Indian Super League club Odisha FC announced the signing of Redeem Tlang on season-long loan from FC Goa on Wednesday.

A product of the Shillong Lajong youth academy, forward Tlang had risen to prominence during 2013 Shillong First Division League, the second tier in Shillong's football league structure, where he had scored goals for fun for his club, compelling coach Singto to bring him into the senior side.

🚨UPDATE🚨



The club has secured Redeem Tlang's signature from FC Goa on a season-long loan as a part of our January reinforcements. ✍️#WelcomeRedeem#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #ANewDawn #OFCArrivals — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) January 26, 2022

He made his professional debut for Shillong Lajong in the I-League on 28 October 2013 against Churchill Brothers at the Nehru Stadium; in which he came on as a substitute for Seikhohau Tuboi in the 78th minute; as Shillong Lajong drew the match 2-2. He scored his first senior team goal for Lajong in the 4-0 thrashing of Salgaocar in the 2014 Federation Cup.

Tlang was loaned to North East United FC from Shillong Lajong for the inaugural Indian Super League season. He would only make one appearance, coming on as a substitute in a 3-0 win against Chennaiyin.



Redeem would then join Northeast on a permanent basis starting 2018–19 Indian Super League. He scored his first goal in the Indian Super League against Bengaluru in a 2-1 win. He was a regular during the season, making 19 appearances on the wing.



He scored his first goal of 2019–20 against newly formed Odisha in a 2-1 win for his team. His second goal of the season came against Goa from the edge of the box in what proved to be a 2-2 stalemate on the 1st of November 2019.

Odisha FC head coach Kino Sanchez said, "I think Redeem is a good addition to the team. He is a player with experience in the ISL. Redeem is a player with pace, with good abilities in both legs. He can play in the attacking zone and outside of it. It's good for us bringing his experience and competitiveness to the squad. We are happy to have him on board."



Redeem on his arrival, "I'm very happy and excited to be here and joining the Juggernauts. I'll give my everything for the club."



Odisha FC will face Hyderabad FC tomorrow at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa.