The reigning champions, Mumbai City FC thumped home a 4-2 victory over Jamshedpur FC on a Thursday night Indian Super League clash. This encounter was promised to be a thriller and it is safe to say they have delivered everything that was expected. After this win, Mumbai retains their top spot in the league table.

Owen Coyle's team was eyeing the top spot but it looked like Mumbai had rained on their parade with the early three-goal lead. But then the men of steel almost made a fairy tale comeback in the second half until Ygor Catatau shattered all hopes with a 70' goal.

Mumbai's early pressing



The first goal for the defending champions came when the game was only 2 minutes old. The goal might have been averted if Rehenesh was a bit more cautious but it shows how attacking-minded Buckingham was with his game plan. Mumbai completely suffocated Jamshedpur on their own half during the entirety of the second half.



Jamshedpur's costly errors

Jamshedpur had conceded only four goals in their campaign so far but Mumbai City FC scored three past their iron-clad defense in just thirty minutes. Owen Coyle probably planned about starting with a counter-attacking approach against Mumbai. But things took a turn tonight as the Islanders' attacking intensity forced the iron clad Jamshedpur defense to be sloppier than they usually are.

Owen Coyle probably planned about starting with a counter-attacking approach against Mumbai; (Image via ISL)

Jamshedpur's bad luck with injury



Murray was suffering a mild hamstring injury; Len and Valskis both were not on top of their game to start from the first. Jamshedpur's bad luck with injuries continues even in the new season of the Indian Super League.

The JFC side that came out to face Mumbai in the first half was relatively young and inexperienced, if the dynamic duo of Valskis and Greg Stewart had started their counterattack from the beginning, the score might have been more on point.

Cassio's best game for the Islanders so far



The Brazilian opened the scoring for Mumbai City FC with a shot from the edge of the penalty area. In the 17th minute, he capitalized on a defensive mistake and assisted Bipin Singh beautifully with a low-lying cross. He was all over the JFC defense during the first half of the game and pretty much single-handedly crushed the hopes of the men of steel.





Buckingham's substitutions on point



Once again, the Mumbai coach defined why his team is on the top of the table. The gaffer's tactics are getting a lot of praise this season and once again he showcased a masterstroke with his substitutions.

After the break, Jamshedpur started to look quite sharp. And two goals in quick succession provided the Own Coyle's men the necessary hope for a comeback. And at this very moment, Des made his master move as he substituted tired Angulo and introduced Catatau on the pitch. The Brazilian made no mistake to fulfill the gaffer's reliance as he went on to score the winner for Mumbai. Thus killing all the hope that the Jamshedpur dug out had built in the second half.