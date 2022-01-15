Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC are close to rope in Chennaiyin FC winger Lallianzuala Chhangte, as The Bridge can exclusively confirm.

The 24 years old's current contract with Chennaiyin lasts till the end of the season. Thus the defending ISL champions are eyeing to add him to their roaster on a free transfer in the upcoming summer window.

Sources close to the development confirmed that the Mizo winger has already agreed on terms with the Islanders on a multi-year contract. And if things remain as of now Chhangte may be seen to wear the Mumbai skin next season.

The DSK Sivajian graduate played his trades at ISL sides NorthEast United FC and erstwhile Delhi Dynamos before joining the southern side. In his first season with the Marina Machans, he scored 7 goals and led his team to the finals. However, Chennai narrowly missed the championship against ATK FC.

Lallianzuala Chhangte

Age: 24

Position: left midfield and left Wing.



One of the shining light in an underwhelming Chennaiyin campaign last season. Can face stiff competition from Mirlan for a starting spot next season. #IndianFootball #AllInForChennaiyin pic.twitter.com/I2mKj0ws93 — Stat Attack ⚽📈 (@StatAttack4) September 5, 2021

In his three seasons at Chennaiyin Chhangte has scored 12 goals and 4 assists in his 52 appearances for the club. This season although he has scored only 1 goal and provided 1 assist, he looked quite dangerous in the wings. However, in the last couple of matches, the winger has failed to bag starts. After Bosko Banovic has changed formation and has opted for a 3-5-2 system.

Chhangte represented the Indian U19 and U23 sides before making his debut for the senior team in 2015. Thereafter he has been a regular in the blue tiger's camp and has scored four international goals in his 13 national team caps. Rated as one of the most promising Indian players he even went for a short trial stint at Norweigninan top-flight side Viking FK during summer 2019.

Known for his skillful game and flashy pace across the flank Chhangte comes up with attacking versatility. Besides the wing play, he can also perform central midfield duties. Thus his addition to the Mumbai side will surely add utility and avid attacking options. Currently