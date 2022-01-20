Defending Indian Super League 2021-22 champions Mumbai City FC are all set to sign in Brazilian Striker Diego Mauricio as The Bridge can exclusively confirm. The former Odisha FC star will join the Islanders in the ongoing winter transfer window.

Mumbai City today announced the departure of Ygor Catatau after the Brazilian failed to impress by just scoring 3 goals in his 11 ISL appearance. The Bridge understands that Diego Mauricio has agreed on terms with Mumbai and will join in Catatau's place for the rest of the season.

Diego Mauricio debuted in the ISL with Odisha FC last season. Although the Kalinga warriors finished at the bottom of the table, the Brazillian had a very good season. He netted 12 goals and assisted twice in 20matches. Mauricio gave a tough time to almost every team in the league and showed the tendency to find the net.

Defending Champions Mumbai City FC started the ISL 2021-22 season with a bang. They won five out of their first six matches and were cruising away with the league at one stage. However, Des Buckingham's men have suddenly found themselves in a pinch. The Islanders failed to win a single match in their next five outings and gathered only two points from it.

After their sudden dip in form, the management understood the problem that they are facing upfront in converting chances and released their Brazillian striker. They searched for a target man who can partner with Igor Angulo. Hence, Diego Mauricio came into the picture.

The former Flemingo striker is known for converting chances and his flexibility in the upfront. His addition to the Mumbai City FC lineup will undoubtedly help Buckingham in resolving his team's attacking woes and retaining the title. The Brazilian is expected to arrive in Goa by next week.



