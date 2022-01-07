Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
Live updates from the ISL match between SC East Bengal and Mumbai City FC
In today's Indian Super League match, eleventh placed SC East Bengal will host second placed Mumbai City FC at the Tilak Maidan, Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.
The Bridge Dream11 Prediction
Live Updates
- 7 Jan 2022 3:20 PM GMT
61' Cassinho goes for a long ranger but misses the target by some margin. However, Arindam had his goal covered in case the shot was on target.
SC East Bengal 0-0 Mumbai City FC
#SCEBMCFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 7 Jan 2022 3:19 PM GMT
60' Jahouh goes direct from a freekick but could only hit the wall.
SC East Bengal 0-0 Mumbai City FC
#SCEBMCFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 7 Jan 2022 3:17 PM GMT
58' Chima goes for a shot inside the box but the strike is excellently blocked by MCFC defense.
SC East Bengal 0-0 Mumbai City FC
#SCEBMCFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 7 Jan 2022 3:13 PM GMT
54' Excellent long ranger from Cassinho but Arindam is equal to the effort.
SC East Bengal 0-0 Mumbai City FC
#SCEBMCFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 7 Jan 2022 3:12 PM GMT
53' Chance for MCFC from Rahul's long throw but SCEB defense clearly the threat brilliantly.
SC East Bengal 0-0 Mumbai City FC
#SCEBMCFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 7 Jan 2022 3:10 PM GMT
51' MCFC trying to build from the back and move forward with short passes.
SC East Bengal 0-0 Mumbai City FC
#SCEBMCFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 7 Jan 2022 3:08 PM GMT
49' SCEB breaks on the counter-attack after Rafique won the ball but could only get a corner that gets cleared by Bipin easily.
SC East Bengal 0-0 Mumbai City FC
#SCEBMCFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 7 Jan 2022 3:06 PM GMT
47' Good play from MCFC however nothing capitalizes for the islanders.
SC East Bengal 0-0 Mumbai City FC
#SCEBMCFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 7 Jan 2022 3:02 PM GMT
SECOND HALF
45' Game resumes after the lemon break. Meanwhile, Jairu is replaced by Rafique for SCEB.
SC East Bengal 0-0 Mumbai City FC
#SCEBMCFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 7 Jan 2022 2:48 PM GMT
HALFTIME
45 + 2' Game ends for the first half.
SC East Bengal 0-0 Mumbai City FC
#SCEBMCFC #ISL #LetsFootball