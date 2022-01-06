SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 52nd match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, SC East Bengal will host Mumbai City FC at the Tilak Maidan, Goa. The Red and Gold Brigade are now sitting at the eleventh spot with five points from nine matches while the Islanders are in the second spot with sixteen points from nine matches.

Head to Head Record



Matches played - 2 SC East Bengal - 0 Mumbai City FC - 2 Draw - 0 Goal Tally SC East Bengal have scored eleven goals so far in the tournament. However, the Red and Gold Brigade have conceded nineteen goals. On the other hand, Mumbai City FC has scored twenty two goals. However, they have conceded seventeen goals so far. Top Scorer SC East bengal - Antonio Perosovic, Amir Dervisevic, Daniel Chima Chukwu (2) Mumbai City FC - Igor Angulo ( 8 goals) Recent Form

SC East Bengal - L D L D D Mumbai City FC - W W L D L Squad SC East Bengal - Arindam Bhattacharja, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen, Adil Khan, Akashdeep Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Daniel Gomes, Franjo Prce, Hira Mondal, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Saikhom Singh, Sarineo Fernandes, Tomislav Mrcela, Amarjit Kiyam, Amir Dervisevic, Bikash Jairu, Darren Sidoel, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Loken Meitei, Mohammad Rafique, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Sourav Das, Jackichand Singh, Wahengbam, Luwang, Antonio Perosevic, Balwant Singh, Daniel Chukwu, Naorem Singh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Subha Ghosh, Thongkhosiem Haokip. Mumbai City FC - Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Vikram Lakhbir Singh, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Naocha Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Brad Inman, Vinit rai, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Lalengmawia, Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Ygor Catatau, Pranjal Bhumij. Unavailability SC East Bengal - Perosevic, Sidoel, Franjo Prce

Mumbai City FC - None Expected 11 SC East Bengal ( 4-1-4-1) - Arindam, Joyner, Mrcela, Adil, Hira, Sourav, Naorem, Angousana, Semboi, Hnamte, Chukwu. Mumbai City FC (4-2-3-1) - Nawaz, Amey, Fall, Bheke, Mandar, Apuia, Jahouh, Raynier, Cassio, Bipin, Angulo. The Bridge Dream11 Prediction Arindam (8.5), Bheke (8.5), Fall (9.0), Mrcela (8.5), Hira (8.5), Rafique (9.0), Jahouh (9.0), Cassio (9.0), Haokip (9.5), Bipin (9.5), Igor (10.0) (C).



















