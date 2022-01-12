Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
Live updates from the ISL match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC
In today's Indian Super League match, Odisha FC will host Kerala Blasters FC in the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.
The Bridge Dream11 Prediction
Live Updates
- 12 Jan 2022 3:47 PM GMT
88' Jonathas tries to play it to Nandha but Hormipam intercepts well and clears it for a throw.
Odisha FC 0-2 Kerala Blasters FC
#OFCKBFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 12 Jan 2022 3:45 PM GMT
86' A free-kick from Alvaro Vazquez hits the side net.
Odisha FC 0-2 Kerala Blasters FC
#OFCKBFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 12 Jan 2022 3:44 PM GMT
WASTED
84' Thoiba with a brilliant ball for Nandha who plays it into the box for Jonathas but Sipovic get it there first. The second ball falls to Nandha again who had to do better with the ball. Meanwhile, Ayush Adhikari has come on for Puitea.
Odisha FC 0-2 Kerala Blasters FC
#OFCKBFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 12 Jan 2022 3:41 PM GMT
Couple of Yellow Cards
80' Puitea receives a yellow card and we don't know for what reason. Puitea and Vazquez looked furious with the decision. Aritra, the physio of KBFC also gets booked for arguing with the referee.
Odisha FC 0-2 Kerala Blasters FC
#OFCKBFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 12 Jan 2022 3:35 PM GMT
Drinks Break
76' A strike from Puitea is easily saved by the Odisha custodian. Meanwhile, the referee calls for a drink break.
Odisha FC 0-2 Kerala Blasters FC
#OFCKBFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 12 Jan 2022 3:33 PM GMT
Substitution
75' Another sub for OFC. Sebastian comes in for Hendry.
Odisha FC 0-2 Kerala Blasters FC
#OFCKBFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 12 Jan 2022 3:32 PM GMT
Substitution
72' Paul replaces Isaac.
Odisha FC 0-2 Kerala Blasters FC
#OFCKBFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 12 Jan 2022 3:30 PM GMT
CHANCE
70' Jerry puts a cross from the right flank for Jonathas who leaps it over the two defenders but his headed attempt goes just over the bar.
Odisha FC 0-2 Kerala Blasters FC
#OFCKBFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 12 Jan 2022 3:28 PM GMT
Substitution
69' First substitution from Kerala as Prashanth replaces Sahal.
Odisha FC 0-2 Kerala Blasters FC
#OFCKBFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 12 Jan 2022 3:27 PM GMT
66' Javi delivers a free kick to the far corner. Thoiba keeps it in before Jonathas gets the final header. The header from Jonathas is easily saved by Gill.
Odisha FC 0-2 Kerala Blasters FC
#OFCKBFC #ISL #LetsFootball