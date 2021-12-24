Log In
Football

ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Odisha FC vs FC Goa Goals, Updates, Results and Blog

Live updates from the ISL match between Odisha FC and FC Goa

ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Odisha FC vs FC Goa Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Odisha FC vs FC Goa Goals, Updates, Results and Blog

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-12-24T19:51:32+05:30

In the 40th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Odisha FC will face FC Goa at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.

Dream11 Prediction

Live Updates

  • 24 Dec 2021 2:21 PM GMT

    SUBSTITUTION

    19' Nongdamba Naorem has been sent from the bench as Cabrera's replacement.

    OFC 0 - 0 FCG

    #ISL #OFCFCG #LetsFootball

  • 24 Dec 2021 2:19 PM GMT

    18' Airam Cabrera may need replacing here after suffering a knock. He has left the field in agony.

    OFC 0 - 0 FCG

    #ISL #OFCFCG #LetsFootball

  • 24 Dec 2021 2:17 PM GMT

    15' FC Goa has 69% of ball possession after the first 15 minutes of the game. Meanwhile, Jonathas sends his header over the bar.

    OFC 0 - 0 FCG

    #ISL #OFCFCG #LetsFootball

  • 24 Dec 2021 2:13 PM GMT

    SAVED

    11' Kamaljit collects a tame header by Saviour Gama from inside the box. The Gaurs had a lot of numbers inside the box and should have done better.

    OFC 0 - 0 FCG

    #ISL #OFCFCG #LetsFootball

  • 24 Dec 2021 2:10 PM GMT

    YELLOW CARD

    9' Vinit Rai is first to get booked with a late challenge on Alberto Noguera. The skipper will need to be careful now.

    OFC 0 - 0 FCG

    #ISL #OFCFCG #LetsFootball

  • 24 Dec 2021 2:08 PM GMT

    6' Murgaonkar is receiving treatment at the moment after a collision. 

    OFC 0 - 0 FCG

    #ISL #OFCFCG #LetsFootball

  • 24 Dec 2021 2:05 PM GMT

    3' End-to-end stuff in the first few minutes as both teams try to get an upper hand. Odisha get the first corner of the game which does not lead to a chance.

    OFC 0 - 0 FCG

    #ISL #OFCFCG #LetsFootball

  • 24 Dec 2021 2:02 PM GMT

    1' Vinit Rai brings down Devendra Murgaonkar in the first few seconds and gets a warning from the referee.

    OFC 0 - 0 FCG

    #ISL #OFCFCG #LetsFootball

  • 24 Dec 2021 2:01 PM GMT

    KICK-OFF!

    The match number 40 of the ISL between Odisha FC and FC Goa is underway at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

    OFC 0 - 0 FCG

    #ISL #OFCFCG #LetsFootball

  • 24 Dec 2021 1:55 PM GMT

    Both sets of players are making their way onto the pitch for pre-match formalities including the national anthem.

    #ISL #OFCFCG #LetsFootball

>Load More
Football Indian Football ISL ISL 2021-22 Indian Super League Odisha FC FC Goa 
