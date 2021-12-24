Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Odisha FC vs FC Goa Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
Live updates from the ISL match between Odisha FC and FC Goa
In the 40th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Odisha FC will face FC Goa at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.
Dream11 Prediction
Live Updates
- 24 Dec 2021 2:21 PM GMT
SUBSTITUTION
19' Nongdamba Naorem has been sent from the bench as Cabrera's replacement.
OFC 0 - 0 FCG
#ISL #OFCFCG #LetsFootball
- 24 Dec 2021 2:19 PM GMT
18' Airam Cabrera may need replacing here after suffering a knock. He has left the field in agony.
OFC 0 - 0 FCG
#ISL #OFCFCG #LetsFootball
- 24 Dec 2021 2:17 PM GMT
15' FC Goa has 69% of ball possession after the first 15 minutes of the game. Meanwhile, Jonathas sends his header over the bar.
OFC 0 - 0 FCG
#ISL #OFCFCG #LetsFootball
- 24 Dec 2021 2:13 PM GMT
SAVED
11' Kamaljit collects a tame header by Saviour Gama from inside the box. The Gaurs had a lot of numbers inside the box and should have done better.
OFC 0 - 0 FCG
#ISL #OFCFCG #LetsFootball
- 24 Dec 2021 2:10 PM GMT
YELLOW CARD
9' Vinit Rai is first to get booked with a late challenge on Alberto Noguera. The skipper will need to be careful now.
OFC 0 - 0 FCG
#ISL #OFCFCG #LetsFootball
- 24 Dec 2021 2:08 PM GMT
6' Murgaonkar is receiving treatment at the moment after a collision.
OFC 0 - 0 FCG
#ISL #OFCFCG #LetsFootball
- 24 Dec 2021 2:05 PM GMT
3' End-to-end stuff in the first few minutes as both teams try to get an upper hand. Odisha get the first corner of the game which does not lead to a chance.
OFC 0 - 0 FCG
#ISL #OFCFCG #LetsFootball
- 24 Dec 2021 2:02 PM GMT
1' Vinit Rai brings down Devendra Murgaonkar in the first few seconds and gets a warning from the referee.
OFC 0 - 0 FCG
#ISL #OFCFCG #LetsFootball
- 24 Dec 2021 2:01 PM GMT
KICK-OFF!
The match number 40 of the ISL between Odisha FC and FC Goa is underway at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.
OFC 0 - 0 FCG
#ISL #OFCFCG #LetsFootball
- 24 Dec 2021 1:55 PM GMT
Both sets of players are making their way onto the pitch for pre-match formalities including the national anthem.
#ISL #OFCFCG #LetsFootball