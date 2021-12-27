Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: North East United FC vs Mumbai City FC Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
Live updates from the ISL match between North East United FC and Mumbai City FC
In the 42nd match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, North East United FC will host Mumbai City FC at the PJN Stadium in Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.
- 27 Dec 2021 2:25 PM GMT
Yellow card
17' Gogoi gets the first yellow card of the game.
NEUFC 0-0 MCFC
#NEUFCMCFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 27 Dec 2021 2:25 PM GMT
16' MCFC with excellent attacking gameplay inside the NEUFC half box but the highlanders clears after some struggle.
NEUFC 0-0 MCFC
#NEUFCMCFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 27 Dec 2021 2:22 PM GMT
15' Corner for NEUFC but MCFC defense clears the danger easily.
NEUFC 0-0 MCFC
#NEUFCMCFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 27 Dec 2021 2:21 PM GMT
13' Good run from Coureur, passes the ball to Suhair who shoots but the ball is deflected to a corner.
NEUFC 0-0 MCFC
#NEUFCMCFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 27 Dec 2021 2:20 PM GMT
12' Good play from the highlanders but nothing capitalizes.
NEUFC 0-0 MCFC
#NEUFCMCFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 27 Dec 2021 2:17 PM GMT
OFFSIDE
10' Good chance for MCFC but Angulo is caught offside.
NEUFC 0-0 MCFC
#NEUFCMCFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 27 Dec 2021 2:16 PM GMT
8' Cassinho goes for a long ranger but flies the ball way above the target.
NEUFC 0-0 MCFC
#NEUFCMCFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 27 Dec 2021 2:14 PM GMT
6' MCFC trying to build from the back as NEUFC is forced to defend in their box.
NEUFC 0-0 MCFC
#NEUFCMCFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 27 Dec 2021 2:12 PM GMT
4' A bad directed bad pass from Jahouh results in a NEUFC corner.
NEUFC 0-0 MCFC
#NEUFCMCFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 27 Dec 2021 2:11 PM GMT
3' MCFC dominating the whole game now with attacking intent.
NEUFC 0-0 MCFC
#NEUFCMCFC #ISL #LetsFootball