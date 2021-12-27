North East United FC vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 42nd match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, North East United FC will host Mumbai City FC at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa. The Highlanders are now sitting at the ninth spot with seven points from eight matches while the Islanders are at the top of the table with fifteen points from eight matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played- 14



North East United FC - 6

Mumbai City FC - 8

Draw - 2









Recent Form

North East United FC - W L L W L



Mumbai City FC - W W W W L









Squad

North East United FC - Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Patrick Flottman, Tondonba Singh, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohammed Irshad, Jestin George, Nabin Rabha, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Joe Zoherliana, Federico Gallego, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Hernan Santana, Sehnaj Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Pragyan Medhi, Rochharzela, Manvir Singh, VP Suhair, Mathias Coureur, Gani Nigam, Deshorn Brown, Lalkhawpuimawia, William Lalnunfela, Laldanmawia Ralte.

Mumbai City FC - Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Vikram Lakhbir Singh, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Naocha Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Brad Inman, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Lalengmawia, Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Ygor Catatau, Pranjal Bhumij.

Unavailability

North East United FC - Gallego, Brown, Subhashish

Mumbai City FC - Fall

Expected XI



North East United (4-4-2) - Mirshad, Lakra, Hernan, Flottmann, Gurjinder, Rochharzhela, Imran, Camara, SUhair, Mapuia, Coureur.

Mumbai City FC (4-2-3-1) - Nawaz, Amey, Rakip, Rahul, Mandar, Apuia, Jahouh, Raynier, Cassio, Bipin, Angulo.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Mirshad (8.0), Bheke (8.5), Ranawade (8.5), Flottmann (8.0), Santana (9.5), Jahouh (9.0), Suhair (9.0) (VC), Cassio (9.0), Bipin (9.5), Igor (10.0) (C), Coureur (9.0)