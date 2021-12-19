Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Goals, Updates, Results, and Live blog
Live updates from the ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC.
Live Updates
- 19 Dec 2021 3:56 PM GMT
Full Time
FT: Mumbai City FC have been thumped and thrashed by Kerala Blasters FC here at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. Alvaro Vazquez, Pereyra Diaz and Samad's goal was more than enough for the The Tuskers to defeat the Islanders who received a huge set back after Captain Mourtada Fall was sent off in 50th minute. A lot to ponder for Des Buckingham and his side but Kerala Blasters would definitely be over the moon right now. Alvaro Vazquez is also the hero of the match.
- 19 Dec 2021 3:53 PM GMT
90+5' Into the final seconds of the match. Mumbai City are still looking for a consolation.
- 19 Dec 2021 3:52 PM GMT
90+3' Mumbai try to build up one more attack desperately but Kerala are easily able to cut it down and take the ball to Mumbai's half.
- 19 Dec 2021 3:50 PM GMT
Added Time
90+1' 5 minutes have been added here. Can Mumbai find a consolation here?
- 19 Dec 2021 3:50 PM GMT
Substitution
90' Final two subs for Kerala. Nishu and Adhikari come in for Khabra and Puitea.
- 19 Dec 2021 3:49 PM GMT
90' Prashanth wins a corner after Mehtab Singh blocks his shot.
- 19 Dec 2021 3:48 PM GMT
89' Brilliant pass from Jahouh initially to Raynier but the second pass from Jahouh is way long for Raynier and another move is over.
- 19 Dec 2021 3:47 PM GMT
87' Kerala Blasters make in roads into Mumbai defense once again and it's substitute Seityasen who takes the final shot but it just sails over the post.
- 19 Dec 2021 3:46 PM GMT
86' Jahouh is furious as foul is given against him but he claims that he got the ball.
- 19 Dec 2021 3:44 PM GMT
84' A golden chance for Mumbai City here but Raynier isn't able to find the target.
