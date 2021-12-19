Football
Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Dream 11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain
Dream 11 tips and predictions for the ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC
In the 35th match of Indian Super League 2021-22, Mumbai City FC will host Kerala Blasters in the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa. League leaders Mumbai is coming from a hard-fought win against Chennaiyin FC. 9th placed Kerala Blasters who has won only one match in this season so far has a big task in hand to face the defending champions. Although both the teams have lost only one match, the position on the table suggests who will go as the favorite in the tie.
Preview
Take a look at the preview of the ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC
Head to Head
Mumbai and Kerala had 14 meetings so far in the Indian Super League. Kerala Blasters have won 2 matches while Mumbai City won 6 times. 6 matches ended as a draw.
Form
Mumbai City FC - L W W W W
Kerala Blasters FC - L D D W D
Squad
Mumbai City FC - Mohammad Nawaz, Phurba Lachenpa, Vikram Lakhbir Singh, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Naocha Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Brad Inman, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Lalengmawia, Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Ygor Catatau, Pranjal Bhumij.
Kerala Blasters FC - Albino Gomes, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh, Prabhsukhan Singh Gil, Enes Sipovic, Sandeep Singh, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Marko Lešković Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro, Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Seityasen Sing, Chencho Gyeltshen, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Álvaro Vázquez.
Unavailability
Mumbai City FC - Vignesh Dakshinamurthy
Kerala Blasters FC - Sipovic, Albino, Rahul KP
Expected XI
Mumbai City FC - Nawaz, Bheke, Fall, Ranawade, Mandar, Jahouh, Apuia, Raynier, Cassio, Bipin, Angulo.
Kerala Blasters FC- Gill, Jessel, Hakku, Leskovic, Khabra, Jeakson, Sahal, Vincy, Luna, Diaz, Vázquez.
The Bridge Dream XI Prediction
Gill, Bheke, Fall, Jessel, Jahouh, Jeakson, Cassio, Luna (VC), Bipin, Angulo(C), Vazquez.