Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC: 5 things to expect from the ISL match

The tenth match of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season will feature defending champions Mumbai City FC against the mighty Hyderabad FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.



Mumbai City FC would be riding high on confidence after their thumping victory over FC Goa while The Nizams would be hoping to bounce back after suffering a narrow defeat at the hands of Chennaiyin FC in their first game. Here are 5 things to expect from this match.

Improved Finishing

﻿﻿Hyderabad FC had 12 attempts on goal but they couldn't convert single of those shots into goals with Bartholomew Ogbeche missing at least 4 big chances in the game. Ogbeche is 3rd highest scorer in ISL history and will certainly look to find the net in his second match so that he can help his team grab 3 crucial points. Apart from Ogbeche, Edu Garcia will also look to find the net from his set pieces and long-range shots. And head coach Manuel Marquez Roca must be working with his team in this department so we expect to see an improved Hyderabad in front of the goal.









Possession vs Anti-Possession



Mumbai City FC had only 48% possession in their game against Goa which they won 3-0 whereas Hyderabad had 64% possession against Chennaiyin in their first match. It's clear that Des Buckingham wants his team to hit their opponents on the counter while Manuel Roca wants to play the traditional Spanish style possession-based football. Therefore, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this tactical battle.

Will Javier Siverio or Joel Chianese start?

Hyderabad FC have signed Spanish Striker Javier Siverio from Las Palmas while Australian Chianese has been with the club since last season. The four foreigners-only rule meant that both attackers had to start from the bench in the opening match of Hyderabad. But with Ogbeche's poor form and the team's inability to find the net, Roca might start either of them to bolster the attack of the team. So we expect to see a new front pairing for Hyderabad.

Introduction of New Faces

﻿Mumbai City FC's thumping victory over Goa didn't come without some sacrifices. Left Back Vignesh Dakshinamurthy and Winger Raynier Fernandes both went off injured in the first game. If both of them remain unavailable for the match then Des Buckingham will have to start others in place of them. Youngsters Mohammad Rakip and Vikram Pratap Singh replaced Vignesh and Raynier in the match against Goa so we might see both of them starting against Hyderabad. If that happens then it will be first-ever start for Vikram in ISL. Hyderabad FC will also be without Holicharan Narzary who got injured against Chennaiyin. Nikhil Poojari is expected to start in place of him for The Nizams.

Battle of Wingbacks and Wingers



Both Mumbai and Hyderabad like to use width effectively. Both teams have got very good wide players and it will be interesting to see them battling against each other. While Akash Mishra and Ashish Rai would be a great threat for Mumbai, Bipin Singh and Vikram Singh would certainly try to create problems for Hyderabad. The overlapping between full-backs and wide midfielders in Hyderabad is something Mumbai will have to be wary of and with Vignesh out, Rakip will have to be at his best to stop Rai on his side.

Possible Line-up

Hyderabad FC XI: (4-2-2): Kattimani (GK), Akash, Ashish, Juanan, Chinglesana, Poojari, Yasir, Victor (C), Hitesh, Edu Garcia, Ogbeche.

Mumbai City FC XI: (4-2-3-1): Nawaz (GK), Ranawade, Mourtada (C), Bheke, Rakip, Jahouh, Apuia, Vikram, Gabriel, Bipin, Angulo.

Telecast

Watch Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC tonight at 9:30 pm (IST) on Start Sports Network, Hotstar, and JioTV.



