Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Mumbai City FC vs North East United FC Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
Live updates from the ISL match between Mumbai City FC and North East United FC
In today's Indian Super League match, Mumbai City FC will face North East United FC at the PJN Stadium, Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.
The Bridge Dream11 Predictions
Live Updates
- 25 Jan 2022 3:02 PM GMT
SECOND HALF
45' The second half begins after the end of Lemon Break.
MUFC 1-0 NEUFC
#MCFC #NEU #MCFCNEU #ISL #LetsFootball
- 25 Jan 2022 2:49 PM GMT
INTO LEMON BREAK
45 + 2' Game ends for the first half.
MUFC 1-0 NEUFC
#MCFC #NEU #MCFCNEU #ISL #LetsFootball
- 25 Jan 2022 2:48 PM GMT
INJURY TIME
45' 2 minutes added after the end of 45 minutes.
MUFC 1-0 NEUFC
#MCFC #NEU #MCFCNEU #ISL #LetsFootball
- 25 Jan 2022 2:47 PM GMT
DOUBLE BOOKING
44' Marcelino and Amey gets booked for NEUFC and MCFC respectively.
MUFC 1-0 NEUFC
#MCFC #NEU #MCFCNEU #ISL #LetsFootball
- 25 Jan 2022 2:46 PM GMT
ONE ON ONE
43' Excellent counter-attack from MCFC. Cassio delivers a perfect through to Inman but the latter missed the one-on-one opportunity.
MUFC 1-0 NEUFC
#MCFC #NEU #MCFCNEU #ISL #LetsFootball
- 25 Jan 2022 2:43 PM GMT
40' Good cross from Cassio through the right-wing but Bipin couldn't get his head to connect.
MUFC 1-0 NEUFC
#MCFC #NEU #MCFCNEU #ISL #LetsFootball
- 25 Jan 2022 2:40 PM GMT
38' MCFC holding the ball possession and slowing the game down.
MUFC 1-0 NEUFC
#MCFC #NEU #MCFCNEU #ISL #LetsFootball
- 25 Jan 2022 2:34 PM GMT
COOLING BREAK
32' Game goes into its first Drinks Break.
MUFC 1-0 NEUFC
#MCFC #NEU #MCFCNEU #ISL #LetsFootball
- 25 Jan 2022 2:33 PM GMT
GOAL!!!!
30' Jahouh goes for a powerful strike in the top right corner from the spot to hand MCFC the lead.
MUFC 1-0 NEUFC
#MCFC #NEU #MCFCNEU #ISL #LetsFootball
- 25 Jan 2022 2:32 PM GMT
PENALTY
28' Excellent Through ball from Cassio, Vikram makes a good run and gets badly tackled by Mashoor. Referee points toward the spot.
MUFC 0-0 NEUFC
#MCFC #NEU #MCFCNEU #ISL #LetsFootball