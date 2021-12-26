Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
Live updates from the ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC
In the 41st match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Kerala Blasters FC faced Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.
Live Updates
- 26 Dec 2021 1:43 PM GMT
MAN TO WATCH
Greg Stewart has scored four goals and made four assists in seven games as of yet. He will be the main threat from the Men of Steel going forward.
- 26 Dec 2021 1:36 PM GMT
Kerala Blasters FC won their previous ISL encounter 3-0 against Chennaiyin FC while Jamshedpur FC saw theirs end in a 0-0 draw with Bengaluru FC.
- 26 Dec 2021 1:34 PM GMT
HIGH STAKES BONANZA
The boxing day blockbuster will see a KBFC side on a six-game unbeaten streak clash with a JFC outfit unbeaten in the last two. The match between the third and fourth-placed teams will certainly be exciting.
- 26 Dec 2021 1:31 PM GMT
JFC BENCH
Kumar, Yadav, Amin, Edathodika, Laldinpuia, Mandi, Sabia, Pandita, Rahman
- 26 Dec 2021 1:30 PM GMT
KBFC BENCH
Suresh, Kumar, Meitei, Singh, Sipovic, Adhikari, Barretto, Prasanth K.P., Seityasen
- 26 Dec 2021 1:26 PM GMT
JFC STARTING XI
TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Narender Gahlot, Peter Hartley (C), Ricky Lallawmawma, Ritwik Das, Jitendra Singh, Alexandre Lima, Boris Singh, Greg Stewart and Jordan Murray.
- 26 Dec 2021 1:25 PM GMT
KBFC STARTING XI
Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro (C), Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez and Jorge Diaz.