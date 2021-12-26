Log In
Football

ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC Goals, Updates, Results and Blog

Live updates from the ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC

ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC Goals, Updates, Results and Blog


By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-12-26T19:13:04+05:30

In the 41st match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Kerala Blasters FC faced Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.

Live Updates

  • 26 Dec 2021 1:43 PM GMT

    MAN TO WATCH

    Greg Stewart has scored four goals and made four assists in seven games as of yet. He will be the main threat from the Men of Steel going forward.

    #ISL #KBFCJFC #LetsFootball

  • 26 Dec 2021 1:36 PM GMT

    Kerala Blasters FC won their previous ISL encounter 3-0 against Chennaiyin FC while Jamshedpur FC saw theirs end in a 0-0 draw with Bengaluru FC.

  • 26 Dec 2021 1:34 PM GMT

    HIGH STAKES BONANZA

    The boxing day blockbuster will see a KBFC side on a six-game unbeaten streak clash with a JFC outfit unbeaten in the last two. The match between the third and fourth-placed teams will certainly be exciting.

  • 26 Dec 2021 1:31 PM GMT

    JFC BENCH

    Kumar, Yadav, Amin, Edathodika, Laldinpuia, Mandi, Sabia, Pandita, Rahman

  • 26 Dec 2021 1:30 PM GMT

    KBFC BENCH

    Suresh, Kumar, Meitei, Singh, Sipovic, Adhikari, Barretto, Prasanth K.P., Seityasen

  • 26 Dec 2021 1:26 PM GMT

    JFC STARTING XI

    TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Narender Gahlot, Peter Hartley (C), Ricky Lallawmawma, Ritwik Das, Jitendra Singh, Alexandre Lima, Boris Singh, Greg Stewart and Jordan Murray.

  • 26 Dec 2021 1:25 PM GMT

    KBFC STARTING XI

    Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro (C), Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez and Jorge Diaz.

Football Indian Football ISL ISL 2021-22 Indian Super League Kerala Blasters Jamshedpur FC 
