ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa Goals, Updates, Results and Blog

Live updates from the ISL match between Kerala Blasters and FC Goa

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-02T19:08:17+05:30

Kerala Blasters FC is all set to host FC Goa in the Indian Super League 2021-22 tonight. The Tuskers will eye to go top of the table beating the struggling Gaur. Follow this space for all live updates from the match.

Live Updates

  • 2 Jan 2022 1:38 PM GMT

    FC Goa Bench

    Hrithik, Sanson Pereira, Anwar Ali, D Cunha, Princeton Rebello, Romario, Nongdamba Naorem, Chothe, Redeem Tlang. 

    #KBFCFCG #HeroISL #LetsFootball 

  • 2 Jan 2022 1:34 PM GMT

    KBFC Bench

    Sachin, Sipovic, Sandeep, Nishu Kumar, Ayush Adhikari, Givson, Prasanth, Vincy, Chencho.

    #KBFCFCG #HeroISL #LetsFootball 

  • 2 Jan 2022 1:31 PM GMT

    FC Goa Starting 11

    Dheeraj Moirangthem (GK), Jorge Ortiz, Dylan Fox, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia (C), Ivan Gonzalez, Glan Martins, Aiban Dohling, Devendra Murgaonkar and Muhammed Nemil.

    #KBFCFCG #HeroISL #LetsFootball 

  • 2 Jan 2022 1:30 PM GMT

    Kerala Blasters Starting 11

    Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Harmanjot Khabra, Jessel Carneiro (C), Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna, Jeakson Singh, Jorge Diaz, Bijoy V, Marko Leskovic and Alvaro Vazquez.

    #KBFCFCG #HeroISL #LetsFootball 


