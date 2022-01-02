Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
Live updates from the ISL match between Kerala Blasters and FC Goa
Kerala Blasters FC is all set to host FC Goa in the Indian Super League 2021-22 tonight. The Tuskers will eye to go top of the table beating the struggling Gaur. Follow this space for all live updates from the match.
Live Updates
- 2 Jan 2022 1:38 PM GMT
FC Goa Bench
Hrithik, Sanson Pereira, Anwar Ali, D Cunha, Princeton Rebello, Romario, Nongdamba Naorem, Chothe, Redeem Tlang.
- 2 Jan 2022 1:34 PM GMT
KBFC Bench
Sachin, Sipovic, Sandeep, Nishu Kumar, Ayush Adhikari, Givson, Prasanth, Vincy, Chencho.
- 2 Jan 2022 1:31 PM GMT
FC Goa Starting 11
Dheeraj Moirangthem (GK), Jorge Ortiz, Dylan Fox, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia (C), Ivan Gonzalez, Glan Martins, Aiban Dohling, Devendra Murgaonkar and Muhammed Nemil.
- 2 Jan 2022 1:30 PM GMT
Kerala Blasters Starting 11
Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Harmanjot Khabra, Jessel Carneiro (C), Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna, Jeakson Singh, Jorge Diaz, Bijoy V, Marko Leskovic and Alvaro Vazquez.
