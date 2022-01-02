Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa Dream 11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 46th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Kerala Blasters FC will host FC Goa at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The Tuskers are now sitting at the fifth spot with thirteen points from eight matches while the Gaurs are in the ninth spot with eight points from eight matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played- 14

Kerala Blasters FC - 3

FC Goa - 9

Draw - 2

Goal Tally

Kerala Blasters FC have scored thirteen goals so far in the tournament. The Tuskers have conceded only eight goals. On the other hand, FC Goa has scored eleven goals. However, they have conceded sixteen goals so far.

Top Scorer

Kerala Blasters - Sahal Abdul Samad (4 goals)

FC Goa - Cabrera, Ortiz, Noguera (2 goals)

Recent Form

Kerala Blasters FC - W D W W D

FC Goa - W W D D L

Squad

Kerala Blasters - Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh, Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Enes Sipovic, Marko Lešković, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro (C), Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna, Chencho Gyeltshen, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Álvaro Vázquez.

FC Goa - Dheeraj Singh, Shubham Dhas, Naveen Kumar, Sanson Pereira, Ivan Gonzalez, Leander D'Cunha, Dylan Fox, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohammed Ali, Flan Gomes, Alberto Noguera, Brandon Fernandes, Glan Martins, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Edu Bedia, Devendra Murgaonkar, Aaren D'Silva, Muhammed Nemil, Christy Molly Davis, Airam Cabrera, Jorge Ortiz, Makan Chote.

Unavailability

Kerala Blasters - Rahul KP, Albino Gomes

FC Goa - Brandon Fernandes, Glan Martens, Airam Cabrera, Edu Garcia (Doubtful)

Expected 11

Kerala Blasters (4-4-2) - Gill, Khabra, Hormipam, Jessel, Sahal, Puitea, Jeakson, Luna, Diaz, Vazquez.

FC Goa (3-4-1-2) - Dheeraj, Ali, Ivan, Dylan, Seriton, Noguera, Princeton, Gama, Nemil, Devendra, Ortiz

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Dheeraj, Leskovic, Jessel, Ivan, Sahal, Princeton, Noguera, Luna (C), Ortiz (VC), Vazquez, Diaz.

Broadcast

Matchday: Sunday (January 2)

Match time: 07:30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar, JIO TV

Live Streaming (Overseas): One Football app



