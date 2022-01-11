Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
Live updates from the ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and SC East Bengal
In today's Indian Super League match, Jamshedpur FC will face SC East Bengal at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.
Live Updates
- 11 Jan 2022 2:17 PM GMT
15' Good set-piece opportunity for JFC however SCEB defense maintains good marking and successfully clears the ball.
JFC 0-0 SCEB
- 11 Jan 2022 2:14 PM GMT
12' JFC holding the ball in the midfield, trying to build from both the wings.
JFC 0-0 SCEB
- 11 Jan 2022 2:13 PM GMT
11' Rafique goes for a long-range strike but could do anything productive.
JFC 0-0 SCEB
- 11 Jan 2022 2:11 PM GMT
9' Corner for JFC but nothing capitalizes.
JFC 0-0 SCEB
- 11 Jan 2022 2:09 PM GMT
7' Both teams fighting for ball dominance.
JFC 0-0 SCEB
- 11 Jan 2022 2:05 PM GMT
2' A cross comes inside the SCEB box but Arindam grabs the ball easily.
JFC 0-0 SCEB
- 11 Jan 2022 2:02 PM GMT
KICK OFF
1' Game begins. SCEB playing with an all eleven Indian starting lineup.
JFC 0-0 SCEB
- 11 Jan 2022 1:56 PM GMT
NATIONAL ANTHEM
Players lining up for the National Anthem. Live action very soon.
- 11 Jan 2022 1:14 PM GMT
- 11 Jan 2022 1:12 PM GMT
SC East Bengal (Starting XI)
Arindam Bhattacharja (GK/C), Ankit Mukherjee, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Mohammad Rafique, Sourav Das, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Wahengbam Luwang, Amarjit Kiyam, Thongkhosiem Haokip and Naorem Singh.
