Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 57th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC will host SC East Bengal at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The Men of Steel are now sitting at the fourth spot with sixteen points from ten matches while the Red and Gold Brigade are in the eleventh spot with six points from ten matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 3

Jamshedpur FC - 0

SC East Bengal - 2

Draw - 1

Goal Tally

Jamshedpur FC have scored seventeen goals so far in the tournament. The Men of Steel have conceded only twelve goals. On the other hand, SC East Bengal have scored eleven goals. However, they have conceded nineteen goals so far.

Top Scorer

Jamshedpur FC - Greg Stewart (5 goals)

SC East Bengal - Haokip, Persoveic, Dervisevic, Chukwu (2 goals)

Recent Form

Jamshedpur FC - W D D L W

SC east Bengal - D L D D D

Squad

Jamshedpur FC - Pawan Kumar, Rehenesh TP, Vishal Yadav, Jitendra Singh, Laldinpuia, Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawia, Eli Sabia, Sandip Mandi, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Peter Hartley, Anas Edathodika, Boris Singh, Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart, Len Doungel, Jordan Murray, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita.

SC East Bengal - Arindam Bhattacharja, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen, Adil Khan, Akashdeep Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Daniel Gomes, Franjo Prce, Hira Mondal, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Saikhom Singh, Sarineo Fernandes, Tomislav Mrcela, Amarjit Kiyam, Amir Dervisevic, Bikash Jairu, Darren Sidoel, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Loken Meitei, Mohammad Rafique, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Sourav Das, Jackichand Singh, Wahengbam, Luwang, Antonio Perosevic, Balwant Singh, Daniel Chukwu, Naorem Singh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Subha Ghosh, Thongkhosiem Haokip.

Unavailability

Jamshedpur FC - Farukh.

SC East Bengal - Prce, Perosevic, Mrcela.

Expected 11

Jamshedpur FC ( 4-2-3-1) - Rehenesh, Renthlei, Narendra, Hartley, Ricky Lima, Jitendra, Doungel, Stewart, Boris, Murray.

SC East Bengal (4-1-4-1) - Arindam, Amarjit, Adil, Joyner, Hira, Sourav, Rafique, Sidoeal, Wahengbam, Hnamte, Haokip.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Arindam (8.5), Adil (8.5), Ricky (8.5), Hartley (9.0), Lima (9.0) (VC), Rafique (9.0), Sourav (8.5), Hnamte (8.5), Doungel (9.0), Murray(9.0), Stewart (10.5) (C).



