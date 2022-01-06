Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Jamshedpur FC vs North East United FC Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
Live updates from the ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and North East United FC
In today's Indian Super League tie, Jamshedpur FC will face North East United FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.
- 6 Jan 2022 3:20 PM GMT
58' Stewart goes directly on goal from a freekick but Michu grabs the ball on the second attempt.
JFC 2-1 NEUFC
- 6 Jan 2022 3:18 PM GMT
GOAL!! JFC LEADS!!
54' A good Murray's minus into the NEUFC box. The defenders displayed a horrible performance in this instance to hand Boris an open goal tap in.
JFC 2-1 NEUFC
- 6 Jan 2022 3:15 PM GMT
54' Stewart goes for a through pass for Len but the latter failed to get the ball.
JFC 1-1 NEUFC
- 6 Jan 2022 3:13 PM GMT
52' A long-range grounder effort from Stewart but the strike goes wide of the right post.
JFC 1-1 NEUFC
- 6 Jan 2022 3:11 PM GMT
50' A counter attacking chance for JFC but nothing capitalizes.
JFC 1-1 NEUFC
- 6 Jan 2022 3:07 PM GMT
47' JFC trying to build from the back.
JFC 1-1 NEUFC
- 6 Jan 2022 3:03 PM GMT
SECOND HALF
45' Game resumes after the lemon break.
JFC 1-1 NEUFC
- 6 Jan 2022 2:55 PM GMT
HALFTIME
45 + 2' Into the lemon break now.
JFC 1-1 NEUFC
- 6 Jan 2022 2:53 PM GMT
Injury time
45' 2 minutes added at the end of first half regulated time.
JFC 1-1 NEUFC
- 6 Jan 2022 2:49 PM GMT
JFC EQUALIZER
43' An amazing set-piece delivery from Stewart to Murray. The JFC forward rose above everyone else and heads beautifully inside the net to hand his team an important equalizer.
JFC 1-1 NEUFC
