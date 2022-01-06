Log In
Football

ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Jamshedpur FC vs North East United FC Goals, Updates, Results and Blog

Live updates from the ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and North East United FC

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-06T20:50:02+05:30

In today's Indian Super League tie, Jamshedpur FC will face North East United FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.

The Bridge Dream11 Updates

Live Updates

Football Indian Football ISL ISL 2021-22 Indian Super League Jamshedpur FC Northeast United FC 
