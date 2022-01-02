ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC Goals, Updates, Results and Blog

Football
ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC
Live updates from the ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC
Jamshedpur FC is all set to host Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League 2021-22 tonight. Both the teams are eying to get into the top four. Follow this space for all live updates from the match.
Live Updates
- 2 Jan 2022 3:58 PM GMT
National Anthem
Both set of players are out on the pitch and are lining up for the Indian National Anthem.
- 2 Jan 2022 3:35 PM GMT
Mohammad Sajid Dhot makes his debut for Chennaiyin FC.
- 2 Jan 2022 3:28 PM GMT
Team News
Three changes for the visitors. Debjit, Dhot, and Lukasz comes on for Vishal, Borysiuk, and Rahim. Whereas the home side has made only one change. Seimen Doungel replaces Ritwik Das.
- 2 Jan 2022 3:17 PM GMT
Chennaiyin FC - Substitutes
Vishal Kaith (GK), Balaji Ganesan, Salam Ranjan Singh, Deepak Devrani, Edwin Vanspaul, Ninthoi Meetei, Rahim Ali, Jobby Justin, and Lallianzuala Chhangte
- 2 Jan 2022 3:14 PM GMT
Jamshedpur FC - Substitutes
Pawan Kumar (GK), Laldinpuia, Eli Sabia, Anas Edathodika, Pronay Halder, Mobashir Rahman, Karan Amin, Ritwik Das, and Ishan Pandita.
- 2 Jan 2022 3:11 PM GMT
Chennaiyin FC - Starting XI
Debjit Majumder (GK), Reagan Singh, Mohd Sajid Dhot, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa (C), Vladimir Koman, Mirlan Murzaev, Germanpreet Singh and Lukasz Gikiewicz.
- 2 Jan 2022 3:10 PM GMT
Jamshedpur FC - Starting XI
TP Rehenesh (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Peter Hartley (C), Narender Gahlot, Laldinliana Renthlei, Alexandre Lima, Jitendra Singh, Boris Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Greg Stewart and Jordan Murray.
- 2 Jan 2022 3:07 PM GMT
Hello and Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC.
