ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Hyderabad FC vs North East United FC Updates Scores and Results

All live updates from the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad FC and North East United FC

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-12-13T20:04:38+05:30

In the 28th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Hyderabad FC will face North East United FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.

Preview


Live Updates

  • 13 Dec 2021 2:34 PM GMT

    Over the bar!

    31' Hyderabad goes straight into the attack after the drinks break. A cross from Akash Mishra sees Ogbeche inside the box but the header from the Nigerian striker goes over the bar.

    Hyderabad FC 2-0 North East United FC

    #HFCNEU #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 13 Dec 2021 2:33 PM GMT

    Chance

    28' Pragyan Gogoi connects it well and fires a powerful shot but is blocked well by HFC. Sana clears the return ball that falls straight to Flottmann. Meanwhile, drinks have been called.

    Hyderabad FC 2-0 North East United FC

    #HFCNEU #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 13 Dec 2021 2:30 PM GMT

    GOALLLLL!! OGBECHE SCORES!!

    27' A brilliant through ball from Edu Garcia finds Ogbeche outside the box. The striker makes no mistake this time and hits it to the left of the keeper to make it 2-0 for Hyderabad. Ogbeche gets his fourth of the season. 

    Hyderabad FC 2-0 North East United FC

    #HFCNEU #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 13 Dec 2021 2:28 PM GMT

    Ogbeche Misses!

    26' Rai delivers a delicious ball with his left foot and finds Ogbeche unmarked inside the box but the latter heads it wide off the target.

    Hyderabad FC 1-0 North East United FC

    #HFCNEU #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 13 Dec 2021 2:25 PM GMT

    24' The game is being mostly played in North East half as Hyderabad FC sharing the lions share of the possession here.

    Hyderabad FC 1-0 North East United FC

    #HFCNEU #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 13 Dec 2021 2:18 PM GMT

    16' Sana plays a long ball for Danu but is well-defended by Joe.

    Hyderabad FC 1-0 North East United FC

    #HFCNEU #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 13 Dec 2021 2:15 PM GMT

    GOALLLL!!

    12' Edu's free-kick hits the crossbar as Sana Singh taps it into the empty net. Hyderabad leads!

    Hyderabad FC 1-0 North East United FC

    #HFCNEU #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 13 Dec 2021 2:13 PM GMT

    Free Kick again for HFC

    11' Another free-kick for Hyderabad from a similar position as Danmawia brings down by Victor.

    Hyderabad FC 0-0 North East United FC

    #HFCNEU #ISL #LetsFootball


  • 13 Dec 2021 2:11 PM GMT

    Free Kick to Hyderabad

    9' Joe makes a nudge on the back of Danu and a free-kick has been awarded to HFC. Edu Garcia goes for goal but his long-range free-kick goes just over the bar.

    Hyderabad FC 0-0 North East United FC

    #HFCNEU #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 13 Dec 2021 2:09 PM GMT

    Early Pressure from Hyderabad

    5' Ogbeche is fouled by Flottmann as Rai tries to play a through ball to the striker. The Nizams continues to put pressure on North East from the right flank.

    Hyderabad FC 0-0 North East United FC

    #HFCNEU #ISL #LetsFootball

Football Indian Football ISL ISL 2021-22 Hyderabad FC Northeast United FC Indian Super League 
