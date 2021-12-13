Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Hyderabad FC vs North East United FC Updates Scores and Results
All live updates from the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad FC and North East United FC
In the 28th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Hyderabad FC will face North East United FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.
Preview
Live Updates
- 13 Dec 2021 2:34 PM GMT
Over the bar!
31' Hyderabad goes straight into the attack after the drinks break. A cross from Akash Mishra sees Ogbeche inside the box but the header from the Nigerian striker goes over the bar.
Hyderabad FC 2-0 North East United FC
- 13 Dec 2021 2:33 PM GMT
Chance
28' Pragyan Gogoi connects it well and fires a powerful shot but is blocked well by HFC. Sana clears the return ball that falls straight to Flottmann. Meanwhile, drinks have been called.
Hyderabad FC 2-0 North East United FC
- 13 Dec 2021 2:30 PM GMT
GOALLLLL!! OGBECHE SCORES!!
27' A brilliant through ball from Edu Garcia finds Ogbeche outside the box. The striker makes no mistake this time and hits it to the left of the keeper to make it 2-0 for Hyderabad. Ogbeche gets his fourth of the season.
Hyderabad FC 2-0 North East United FC
- 13 Dec 2021 2:28 PM GMT
Ogbeche Misses!
26' Rai delivers a delicious ball with his left foot and finds Ogbeche unmarked inside the box but the latter heads it wide off the target.
Hyderabad FC 1-0 North East United FC
- 13 Dec 2021 2:25 PM GMT
24' The game is being mostly played in North East half as Hyderabad FC sharing the lions share of the possession here.
Hyderabad FC 1-0 North East United FC
- 13 Dec 2021 2:18 PM GMT
16' Sana plays a long ball for Danu but is well-defended by Joe.
Hyderabad FC 1-0 North East United FC
- 13 Dec 2021 2:15 PM GMT
GOALLLL!!
12' Edu's free-kick hits the crossbar as Sana Singh taps it into the empty net. Hyderabad leads!
Hyderabad FC 1-0 North East United FC
- 13 Dec 2021 2:13 PM GMT
Free Kick again for HFC
11' Another free-kick for Hyderabad from a similar position as Danmawia brings down by Victor.
Hyderabad FC 0-0 North East United FC
- 13 Dec 2021 2:11 PM GMT
Free Kick to Hyderabad
9' Joe makes a nudge on the back of Danu and a free-kick has been awarded to HFC. Edu Garcia goes for goal but his long-range free-kick goes just over the bar.
Hyderabad FC 0-0 North East United FC
- 13 Dec 2021 2:09 PM GMT
Early Pressure from Hyderabad
5' Ogbeche is fouled by Flottmann as Rai tries to play a through ball to the striker. The Nizams continues to put pressure on North East from the right flank.
Hyderabad FC 0-0 North East United FC
