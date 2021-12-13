The Indian Super League 2021-22 season is heating up, and the next match will put North East United FC against Hyderabad FC. Both have had a somewhat contrasting campaign this year, as Hyderabad sits 5th on the table with seven points whereas North East lags behind at 9th with only four points. But both teams have had trouble maintaining their form and consistency. With play-offs aspirations in mind, they must begin accumulating points as soon as possible.













North East United FC under Khalid Jamil has surprisingly struggled a lot this season with only one win coming in five matches. With their star man Federico Gallego potentially out for the whole season, things have only gotten tougher for them.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, started the season with a loss against Chennaiyin FC. They defeated defending Champions Mumbai in their second match but again lost two points against Jamshedpur FC before coming back to winning ways against Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Here are the five things to expect from this upcoming match of Hero Indian Super League being held at GMC Athletic Stadium in Goa.

Return of Subhashish Roy Chowdhury

NorthEast United keeper Subhashis Roy Chowdhury was injured and out since the game against Goa. The 35-year-old veteran keeper has conceded seven goals and kept one clean sheet this season. North East United would certainly be happy to have their No.1 back in the goal.









Edu Garcia Returns

Hyderabad FC was also without their Spanish midfielder Edu Garcia in the last game. The Nizams would definitely want to make use of his playmaking and set-piece skills going into this match.

Goalscorer Ogbeche

Bartholomew Ogbeche is the third-highest goalscorer of all time in the Indian Super League with 38 goals in 61 appearances. He has scored in three straight games for Hyderabad FC this season against the likes of Mumbai City, Jamshedpur, and Bengaluru FC.

If the Nigerian scores against The Highlanders, he will become only the second player in Hyderabad history to score in four straight games and the yellow and black fans would definitely be wishing that to happen.









Impact of Hernan Santana

North East United made a statement by signing Hernan Santana from Mumbai City FC in the summer window. The former Las Palmas and Sporting Gijon midfielder has also been named the NEUFC captain and he has certainly lived up to his hype.

Santana has been a revelation f or the Highlanders this season . The midfielder has performed admirably in a variety of defensive roles. This season, no player has received as many Hero of the Match honors as he has (2). And certainly, one more Man of the match performance could be expected from him.

Close Low Scoring Game

Both NorthEast and Hyderabad are known for their low goalscoring threats. Both are a kind of conservative side who look to keep the ball and attack only in certain phases rather than frequently.

Both sides have scored five goals this season and there haven't been too many multiple goals in the same match from either team. Hyderabad has had only one game where they scored more than one goal, in their 3-1 win over Mumbai. North East United have had a couple of them where they scored 2 goals in both. So don't expect too many fireworks in front of the goal today.

Head to Head

NorthEast United and Hyderabad FC have previously met four times in the ISL. HFC has won two of the four encounters, NEUFC has won one, and the fourth meeting, which was the most recent, ended in a draw.

Possible Line-ups

Hyderabad FC: Kattimani (GK); Rai, Juanan, Chinglensana Singh, Mishra; Chakrabarti, Victor, Poojary, Jadhav; Ogbeche, Siverio.

NorthEast United: Michu (GK); Lakra, Shereef, Santana, Gurjinder Kumar; Coureur, Camara, Sehnaj Singh; Rochharzela, Brown, Suhair.

Live Broadcast

GMC Athletic Stadium will host the match between Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United today at 7:30 p.m. Star Sports Network will live telecast the match. On the Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV apps, you can watch the live stream as well. You can also download the Onefootball app to watch the game live anywhere outside India.

Dream XI Predicted Team

Roy, C.Singh, Rai, Mishra, Sharma, Victor (VC), Santana, Suhair, Camara, Ogbeche (C), Coureur