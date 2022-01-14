Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: FC Goa vs North East United FC Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
Live updates from the ISL match between FC Goa and North East United FC
In today's Indian Super League match, FC Goa will face North East United FC at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.
The Bridge Dream11 Prediction
Live Updates
- 14 Jan 2022 3:21 PM GMT
64' FC Goa trying to build from the back patiently.
FCG 1-1 NEUFC
#FCG #NEUFC #FCGNEUFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 14 Jan 2022 3:18 PM GMT
OFFSIDE
60' Chance for the highlanders but Ralte is caught offside there.
FCG 1-1 NEUFC
#FCG #NEUFC #FCGNEUFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 14 Jan 2022 3:17 PM GMT
59' Excellent pressure from FC Goa. Noguera takes the final shot but couldn't make it count for his team.
FCG 1-1 NEUFC
#FCG #NEUFC #FCGNEUFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 14 Jan 2022 3:13 PM GMT
BOOKING
55' Suhair gets the second Yellow of the night.
FCG 1-1 NEUFC
#FCG #NEUFC #FCGNEUFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 14 Jan 2022 3:11 PM GMT
NEUFC Change
53' Injured Rochharzela gets replaced by Ralte for NEUFC.
FCG 1-1 NEUFC
#FCG #NEUFC #FCGNEUFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 14 Jan 2022 3:06 PM GMT
47' Jesuraj goes for a long ranger but Michu dives excellently to save the ball.
FCG 1-1 NEUFC
#FCG #NEUFC #FCGNEUFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 14 Jan 2022 3:02 PM GMT
SECOND HALF
45' Second half begins.
FCG 1-1 NEUFC
#FCG #NEUFC #FCGNEUFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 14 Jan 2022 2:47 PM GMT
HALFTIME
45 + 2' Game ends for the first half.
FCG 1-1 NEUFC
#FCG #NEUFC #FCGNEUFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 14 Jan 2022 2:46 PM GMT
INJURY TIME
45' 2 minutes added after the end of 45 minutes.
FCG 1-1 NEUFC
#FCG #NEUFC #FCGNEUFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 14 Jan 2022 2:45 PM GMT
44' Good chance for NEUFC on the break but Rochharzela delivers a long target, failing to find any of his teammates.
FCG 1-1 NEUFC
#FCG #NEUFC #FCGNEUFC #ISL #LetsFootball