FC Goa vs North East United FC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 59th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, FC Goa will host North East United FC at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa. The gaurs are now sitting at the ninth spot with twelve points from ten matches while the Highlanders are in the eleventh spot with eight points from ten matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 15

FC Goa - 5

North East United FC - 3

Draw - 7

Goal Tally

FC Goa have scored fourteen goals so far in the tournament. The Gaurs have conceded eighteen goals. On the other hand, North East United FC has scored fifteen goals. However, they have conceded twenty two goals so far.

Top Scorer

FC Goa - Jorge Ortiz (5 Goals).

North east United FC - Deshorn Brown ( 6 Goals).

Recent Form

FC Goa - D D L D W

North East United FC - L W L D L

Squad

FC Goa - Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Leander D'Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Edu Bedia (c), Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis, Flan Gomes, Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera.

North East United FC - Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Patrick Flottman, Tondonba Singh, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohammed Irshad, Jestin George, Nabin Rabha, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Joe Zoherliana, Federico Gallego, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Hernan Santana, Sehnaj Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Pragyan Medhi, Rochharzela, Manvir Singh, VP Suhair, Mathias Coureur, Gani Nigam, Deshorn Brown, Lalkhawpuimawia, William Lalnunfela, Laldanmawia Ralte.

Unavailability

FC Goa - Brandon Fernandes.

North East United FC - Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara.

Expected 11

FC Goa (3-4-2-1) - Dheeraj, Anwar, Ivan, Dohling, Seriton, Bedia, Glan, Gama, Noguera, Ortiz, Devendra.

North East United FC (4-3-3) - Mirshad, Lakra, Mashoor, Flottmann, Tondonba, gogoi,Hernan, Imran, Rochharzela, Brown, Suhair.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Mirshad (8.0), Hernan (9.0), Dohling (8.5), Ivan (9.0), Edu (9.5), Imran (9.0), Suhair (10.0), Noguera (9.5), Brown (9.5) (VC), Rochharzela (8.5), Ortiz (9.5) (C).

Broadcast

Matchday: Friday (January 14th)

Match time: 7.30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + HotStar, JIO TV

Live Streaming (Overseas): One Football app





