Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
Live updates from the ISL match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC
In today's Indian Super League match, ninth placed FC Goa will host sixth placed Chennaiyin FC at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.
The Bridge Dream11 Prediction
Live Updates
- 8 Jan 2022 4:20 PM GMT
INTERCEPTION
16' Valskis with some superb work plays it to Thapa whose first-time cross is well intercepted by Ivan Gonzalez.
FC Goa 0-0 Chennaiyin FC
#FCGCFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 8 Jan 2022 4:12 PM GMT
Edwin Booked
10' The referee shows the first yellow card to Edwin for a poor challenge on Seriton.
FC Goa 0-0 Chennaiyin FC
#FCGCFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 8 Jan 2022 4:10 PM GMT
7' Noguera puts a beautiful cross for Ortiz from the right flank but the attempt from the latter is deflected for a corner. Nothing from the corner.
FC Goa 0-0 Chennaiyin FC
#FCGCFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 8 Jan 2022 4:05 PM GMT
3' Murzaev got Valskis to his right who had acres of space ahead of him but that Kyrgyz player decided to go on his own and his attempted shot goes way over the bar.
FC Goa 0-0 Chennaiyin FC
#FCGCFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 8 Jan 2022 4:03 PM GMT
2' Edwin clips Ortiz from behind and a free kick has been awarded for FCG.
FC Goa 0-0 Chennaiyin FC
#FCGCFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 8 Jan 2022 4:01 PM GMT
Kick-Off!
1' The match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC is underway at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. Pratik Mondal will be officiating the match tonight.
FC Goa 0-0 Chennaiyin FC
#FCGCFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 8 Jan 2022 3:56 PM GMT
Time for National Anthem
The players and match officials are now lining up for the Indian National Anthem.
#FCGCFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 8 Jan 2022 3:52 PM GMT
Ten minutes of Kick-Off!
#FCGCFC #ISL #LetsFootball