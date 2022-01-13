Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
Live updates from the ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC
In today's Indian Super League match Chennaiyin FC will face Hyderabad FC in the PJN Stadium, Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.
Live Updates
- 13 Jan 2022 1:32 PM GMT
We are thirty minutes away from the kick-off at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda.
- 13 Jan 2022 1:31 PM GMT
FORM COMING INTO THE MATCH
Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC both lost their previous match by a 1-0 score against FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC respectively.
- 13 Jan 2022 1:27 PM GMT
REVERSE FIXTURE RESULT
The reverse fixture saw the Marina Machans record a 1-0 win over the Nizams who will have revenge on their minds this evening.
- 13 Jan 2022 1:24 PM GMT
HIGH STAKES
A win for Hyderabad FC will take it up to second place in the points table while a win for Chennaiyin FC will see them replace Hyderabad FC in the fourth place. There is all to play for here.
- 13 Jan 2022 1:20 PM GMT
FORMATIONS
Chennaiyin FC will field a 3-5-2 formation from the looks of it while Hyderabad FC are putting their faith in their reliable 4-2-3-1 formation.
- 13 Jan 2022 1:17 PM GMT
HFC (Starting XI)
Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor (C), Aniket Jadhav, Edu Garcia, Souvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojary, Javier Siverio.
- 13 Jan 2022 1:16 PM GMT
CFC (Starting XI)
Debjit Majumder (GK), Mohd Sajid Dhot, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Slavko Damjanovic, Edwin Vanspaul, Ninthoinganba Meetel, Anirudh Thapa, Mirlan Murzaev, Germanpreet Singh, Nerijus Valskis.
