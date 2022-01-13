Log In
Football

ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC Goals, Updates, Results and Blog

Live updates from the ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC

ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC Goals, Updates, Results and Blog

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-13T19:02:31+05:30

In today's Indian Super League match Chennaiyin FC will face Hyderabad FC in the PJN Stadium, Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Live Updates

  • 13 Jan 2022 1:32 PM GMT

    We are thirty minutes away from the kick-off at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda.

    #ISL #CFCHFC #LetsFootball

  • 13 Jan 2022 1:31 PM GMT

    FORM COMING INTO THE MATCH

    Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC both lost their previous match by a 1-0 score against FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC respectively. 

    #ISL #CFCHFC #LetsFootball

  • 13 Jan 2022 1:27 PM GMT

    REVERSE FIXTURE RESULT

    The reverse fixture saw the Marina Machans record a 1-0 win over the Nizams who will have revenge on their minds this evening.

    #ISL #CFCHFC #LetsFootball

  • 13 Jan 2022 1:24 PM GMT

    HIGH STAKES

    A win for Hyderabad FC will take it up to second place in the points table while a win for Chennaiyin FC will see them replace Hyderabad FC in the fourth place. There is all to play for here.

    #ISL #CFCHFC #LetsFootball

  • 13 Jan 2022 1:20 PM GMT

    FORMATIONS

    Chennaiyin FC will field a 3-5-2 formation from the looks of it while Hyderabad FC are putting their faith in their reliable 4-2-3-1 formation.

    #ISL #CFCHFC #LetsFootball

  • 13 Jan 2022 1:17 PM GMT

    HFC (Starting XI)

    Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor (C), Aniket Jadhav, Edu Garcia, Souvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojary, Javier Siverio.

    #ISL #CFCHFC #LetsFootball

  • 13 Jan 2022 1:16 PM GMT

    CFC (Starting XI)

    Debjit Majumder (GK), Mohd Sajid Dhot, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Slavko Damjanovic, Edwin Vanspaul, Ninthoinganba Meetel, Anirudh Thapa, Mirlan Murzaev, Germanpreet Singh, Nerijus Valskis.

    #ISL #CFCHFC #LetsFootball

Football Indian Football ISL ISL 2021-22 Indian Super League Hyderabad FC Chennaiyin FC 
