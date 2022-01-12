Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 59th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC will host Hyderabad FC at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa. The Marina Machans are now sitting at the sixth spot with fourteen points from ten matches while the Nizams are in the fourth spot with sixteen points from ten matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 5

Chennaiyin FC - 3

Hyderabad FC - 2

Draw - 0

Goal Tally

Hyderabad FC have scored twenty goals so far in the tournament. The Nizams have conceded only ten goals. On the other hand Chennaiyin FC has scored nine goals. However, they have conceded twelve goals so far.

Top Scorer

Chennaiyin FC - Vladimir Koman (2 goals)

Hyderabad FC - Bartholomew Ogbeche (9 goals)

Recent Form

Chennaiyin FC - W L L W L

Hyderabad FC - D D W D L

Squad

Chennaiyin FC - Vishal Kaith, Samik Mitra, Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas, Reagan Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Deepak Devrani, Davinder Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Balaji Ganesan, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vladimir Koman, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Subhadip Majhi, Johnson Mathews, Rahim Ali, Jobby Justin, Mirlan Murzaev, Suhail Pasha, Nerijus Valskis, Lukasz Gikiewicz.

Hyderabad FC - Laxmikant Kattimani, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Gurmeet Singh, Manas Dubey, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Souvik Chakraborty, Asish Rai, Kynsailang Khongsit, Joao Victor, Mohammed Yasir, Edu Garcia, Sahil Tavora, Hitesh Sharma, Abdul Rabeeh, Seityasen Singh, Mark Zothanpuia, Nikhil Poojary, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, Javier Siverio, Aniket Jadhav, Abhishek Halder, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu, Ishan Dey.

Unavailability

Chennaiyin FC - Ariel Borysiuk, Vladimir Koman.

Hyderabad FC - Halicharan Narzary, Mohammad Yasir, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Expected 11

Chennaiyin FC ( 3-5-2) - Debjit, Sajid, Damjanovic, Narayan, Reagan, Thapa, Germanpreet, Edwin, Jerry, Valskis, Murzaev.

Hyderabad FC ( 4-2-3-1) - Kattimani, Ashish, Sana, Juanan, Akash, Victor, Hitesh, Nikhil, Garcia, Aniket, Siverio.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Debjit (8.5), Reagan (9.0), Ashish (8.5), Akash (9.0), Thapa (9.0), Edu (9.0), Aniket (9.0), Joao (9.5), Valsakis (9.5) (C), Muzaev (9.5), Siverio (9.0) (VC).

Broadcast

Matchday: Thursday (January 13th)



Match time: 7.30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + HotStar, JIO TV

Live Streaming (Overseas): One Football app





