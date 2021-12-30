Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
Live updates from the ISL match between Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC
In the 45th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC will host Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.
- 30 Dec 2021 3:55 PM GMT
FULL TIME
90 + 5' Game ends as BFC makes an excellent comeback to beat CFC by the scoreline of 4-2.
CFC 2-4 BFC
CFC 2-4 BFC
- 30 Dec 2021 3:53 PM GMT
90 + 3' CFC trying to pressurize but BFC doing defense strongly at the moment.
CFC 2-4 BFC
CFC 2-4 BFC
- 30 Dec 2021 3:50 PM GMT
Into injury time
90' 5 minutes added after the end of 90 minutes.
CFC 2-4 BFC
CFC 2-4 BFC
- 30 Dec 2021 3:49 PM GMT
OFFSIDE
89' Long ball from Gurpreet but Sunil is caught Offside.
CFC 2-4 BFC
CFC 2-4 BFC
- 30 Dec 2021 3:47 PM GMT
87' CFC trying to put pressure on BFC to get one goal back at least but BFC defense leaving no space.
CFC 2-4 BFC
CFC 2-4 BFC
- 30 Dec 2021 3:42 PM GMT
BFC Change
82' Bruno is replaced by Rohit Kumar for BFC.
CFC 2-4 BFC
CFC 2-4 BFC
- 30 Dec 2021 3:39 PM GMT
Yellow Card
79' Danish goes into the Referee's book.
CFC 2-4 BFC
CFC 2-4 BFC
- 30 Dec 2021 3:35 PM GMT
Cooling Break
75' Game goes into its second Drinks Break.
CFC 2-4 BFC
CFC 2-4 BFC
- 30 Dec 2021 3:34 PM GMT
GOAL!!!
72' Corner for BFC. Roshan delivers the ball into the 6-yard box but Vishal makes a horrible mistake and fails to grip the ball. Pratik makes an easy finish to put the ball inside the open nets.
CFC 2-4 BFC
CFC 2-4 BFC
- 30 Dec 2021 3:30 PM GMT
GOAL!! Udanta!!
70' Impressive move from BFC, Silva leaves the ball as Udanta finishes to hand BFC the lead.
CFC 2-3 BFC
CFC 2-3 BFC