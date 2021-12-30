Chennaiyin FC are all set to part ways with Rafael Crivellaro as The Bridge can confirm.



The Brazilian midfielder was out of the league in November after suffering a muscle blow. Initially, the medical team expected the striker would be out of action for at least four weeks. But after three weeks now it seems that the Brazilian has not recovered yet, and will probably be ruled out of the season.

After joining Chennaiyin in 2019, Crivellaro emerged as the biggest creative outlet for the Marina Machans. In his debut season for the Chennai based ISL side, the Brazilian scored seven goals while assisting eight times.

He was instrumental in Chennaiyin's deep run into the tournament. The next season after starting well, he was sidelined with a big injury.

Chennai had a good start to their league stage this season under new coach Bozidar Bandovic. They are currently sixth in the league table with 11 points from 7 matches.

Though the Marina Machans had maintained a good defensive shape at the back, their attacking woes due to Crivellaro's absence cost a lot. This is not the first time Crivellaro lost a season due to injury. He dealt with a similar incident in the previous year too.

Thus the CFC think tank are now looking for a replacement in their attacking third. Sources close to the development confirmed to The Bridge that the Marina Machans have already narrowed down on their target and are all set to seal the deal with an experienced striker.



