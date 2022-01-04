Log In
Football

ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal Goals, Updates, Results and Blog

Live updates from the ISL match between Bengaluru FC and SC East Bengal

X

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-04T19:49:52+05:30

In today's Indian Super League tie, Bengaluru FC will host SC East Bengal in the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.

Live Updates

  • 4 Jan 2022 2:19 PM GMT

    18' Udanta puts in a very good cross but Cleiton Silva just can't get on to it and it's just a throw in for SCEB.

    BFC 0-0 SCEB

    #BFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 4 Jan 2022 2:18 PM GMT

    17' Ibara win a throw in after putting pressure on Adil Khan.

    BFC 0-0 SCEB

    #BFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 4 Jan 2022 2:16 PM GMT

    15' Bengaluru have got lions share of possession but it's SCEB who are constantly threatening the goal here.

    BFC 0-0 SCEB

    #BFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 4 Jan 2022 2:14 PM GMT

    13' Suresh gives away the ball cheaply to East Bengal and it falls for Mahesh but he can't find the perfect connection from his weaker foot.

    BFC 0-0 SCEB

    #BFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 4 Jan 2022 2:13 PM GMT

    12' Sourav tries an ambitious pass to put Hnamte through on goal but Hnamte is unable to reach there in time.

    BFC 0-0 SCEB

    #BFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 4 Jan 2022 2:12 PM GMT

    10' SCEB win a free kick in a very good position and the delivery seems perfect as well but there's no one in the box to put it in the goal and it's just a goal kick for BFC.

    BFC 0-0 SCEB

    #BFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 4 Jan 2022 2:10 PM GMT

    8' Hira fouls Udanta as he tries to get around him.

    BFC 0-0 SCEB

    #BFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 4 Jan 2022 2:09 PM GMT

    Throw in

    6' SCEB try to build up an attack but Bengaluru win the ball and start a counter which is then stopped by SCEB after conceding throw in.

    BFC 0-0 SCEB

    #BFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 4 Jan 2022 2:06 PM GMT

    4' Bengaluru's free kick is put away for a corner by East Bengal defenders and the resulting is corner doesn't produce anything either.

    BFC 0-0 SCEB

    #BFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 4 Jan 2022 2:05 PM GMT

    Yellow Card

    3' It's an early yellow for Arindam as the East Bengal's captain takes out Bengaluru's attacker.

    BFC 0-0 SCEB

    #BFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball

Football Indian Football ISL ISL 2021-22 Indian Super League Bengaluru FC SC East Bengal 
