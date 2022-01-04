Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
Live updates from the ISL match between Bengaluru FC and SC East Bengal
In today's Indian Super League tie, Bengaluru FC will host SC East Bengal in the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.
- 4 Jan 2022 2:19 PM GMT
18' Udanta puts in a very good cross but Cleiton Silva just can't get on to it and it's just a throw in for SCEB.
BFC 0-0 SCEB
#BFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 4 Jan 2022 2:18 PM GMT
17' Ibara win a throw in after putting pressure on Adil Khan.
BFC 0-0 SCEB
#BFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 4 Jan 2022 2:16 PM GMT
15' Bengaluru have got lions share of possession but it's SCEB who are constantly threatening the goal here.
BFC 0-0 SCEB
#BFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 4 Jan 2022 2:14 PM GMT
13' Suresh gives away the ball cheaply to East Bengal and it falls for Mahesh but he can't find the perfect connection from his weaker foot.
BFC 0-0 SCEB
#BFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 4 Jan 2022 2:13 PM GMT
12' Sourav tries an ambitious pass to put Hnamte through on goal but Hnamte is unable to reach there in time.
BFC 0-0 SCEB
#BFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 4 Jan 2022 2:12 PM GMT
10' SCEB win a free kick in a very good position and the delivery seems perfect as well but there's no one in the box to put it in the goal and it's just a goal kick for BFC.
BFC 0-0 SCEB
#BFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 4 Jan 2022 2:10 PM GMT
8' Hira fouls Udanta as he tries to get around him.
BFC 0-0 SCEB
#BFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 4 Jan 2022 2:09 PM GMT
Throw in
6' SCEB try to build up an attack but Bengaluru win the ball and start a counter which is then stopped by SCEB after conceding throw in.
BFC 0-0 SCEB
#BFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 4 Jan 2022 2:06 PM GMT
4' Bengaluru's free kick is put away for a corner by East Bengal defenders and the resulting is corner doesn't produce anything either.
BFC 0-0 SCEB
#BFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 4 Jan 2022 2:05 PM GMT
Yellow Card
3' It's an early yellow for Arindam as the East Bengal's captain takes out Bengaluru's attacker.
BFC 0-0 SCEB
#BFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball