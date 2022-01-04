Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

Bengaluru FC and SC East Bengal FC will face each other on the 10th matchday of the eighth season of the Indian Super League. Bengaluru FC are 8th in the league with nine points from nine games, whereas East Bengal is at the bottom of the league with four points from eight games.

Head to Head record



Matches played - 2

Bengaluru FC - 1

SC East Bengal - 1

Goal Tally

Bengaluru FC have scored 15 goals this season and conceded 17 goals. On the other hand, SC East Bengal have scored 10 goals and conceded a whopping 18 goals.

Top scorer

Bengaluru FC - Cleiton Silva (5)



SC East Bengal - Antonio Perosovic, Amir Dervisevic, Daniel Chima Chukwu (2)

Recent Form

Bengaluru FC - W, D, D, L, L

SC East Bengal - D, L, D, L, D

Squads

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Pratik Chowdhary, Roshan Naorem, Sarthak Golui, Wungngayam Muirang, Yrondu Musavu-King , Ajay Chhetri, Bruno Silva, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Danish Farooq, Iman Basafa, Jayesh Rane, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Wangjam, Aakashdeep Singh, Bidyashagar Khangembam, Cleiton Silva, Edmund Lalrindika, Harmanpreet Singh, Leon Augustine, Prince Ibara, Siva Narayanan, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh.

SC East Bengal

Arindam Bhattacharja, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen, Adil Khan, Akashdeep Singh , Ankit Mukherjee, Daniel Gomes , Franjo Prce, Hira Mondal, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Saikhom Singh, Sarineo Fernandes, Tomislav Mrcela, Amarjit Kiyam, Amir Dervisevic, Bikash Jairu, Darren Sidoel, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Loken Meitei, Mohammad Rafique, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Sourav Das, Jackichand Singh, Wahengbam, Luwang, Antonio Perosevic, Balwant Singh, Daniel Chukwu, Naorem Singh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Subha Ghosh, Thongkhosiem Haokip.

Unavailability

Bengaluru FC - Musavu King.



SC East Bengal - Perosovic.

Expected XI

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Roshan Singh, Patrik Choudhari, Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Prince Ibara, Cleiton Silva.

SC East Bengal

Arindam Bhattacharya, T. Mrcela, Hira Mondal, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, M. Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Amarjit Kiyam, Amir Dervisevic, Thongkhoseim Haokip, Daniel Chukwu



The Bridge dream 11 prediction

A. Bhattacharya (8.5 cr), A. Kuruniyan (9 cr), T. Mrcela (8.5 cr), A. Costa (8.5 cr), A. Dervisevic (9 cr), M. Rafique (9 cr), Udanta Singh (9.5 cr), Bruno Ramires Silva Almeida (8.5 Cr), Prince Ibara (9.5 cr), C. Cleiton (9.5 cr), D. Chima Chukwo (9 cr).













