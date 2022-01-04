Football
Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain
Dream 11 tips and predictions for the ISL match between Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal
Bengaluru FC and SC East Bengal FC will face each other on the 10th matchday of the eighth season of the Indian Super League. Bengaluru FC are 8th in the league with nine points from nine games, whereas East Bengal is at the bottom of the league with four points from eight games.
Head to Head record
Matches played - 2
Bengaluru FC - 1
SC East Bengal - 1
Goal Tally
Bengaluru FC have scored 15 goals this season and conceded 17 goals. On the other hand, SC East Bengal have scored 10 goals and conceded a whopping 18 goals.
Top scorer
Bengaluru FC - Cleiton Silva (5)
SC East Bengal - Antonio Perosovic, Amir Dervisevic, Daniel Chima Chukwu (2)
Recent Form
Bengaluru FC - W, D, D, L, L
SC East Bengal - D, L, D, L, D
Squads
Bengaluru FC
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Pratik Chowdhary, Roshan Naorem, Sarthak Golui, Wungngayam Muirang, Yrondu Musavu-King , Ajay Chhetri, Bruno Silva, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Danish Farooq, Iman Basafa, Jayesh Rane, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Wangjam, Aakashdeep Singh, Bidyashagar Khangembam, Cleiton Silva, Edmund Lalrindika, Harmanpreet Singh, Leon Augustine, Prince Ibara, Siva Narayanan, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh.
Unavailability
Bengaluru FC - Musavu King.
SC East Bengal - Perosovic.
Expected XI
Bengaluru FC
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Roshan Singh, Patrik Choudhari, Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Prince Ibara, Cleiton Silva.
SC East Bengal
Arindam Bhattacharya, T. Mrcela, Hira Mondal, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, M. Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Amarjit Kiyam, Amir Dervisevic, Thongkhoseim Haokip, Daniel Chukwu
The Bridge dream 11 prediction
A. Bhattacharya (8.5 cr), A. Kuruniyan (9 cr), T. Mrcela (8.5 cr), A. Costa (8.5 cr), A. Dervisevic (9 cr), M. Rafique (9 cr), Udanta Singh (9.5 cr), Bruno Ramires Silva Almeida (8.5 Cr), Prince Ibara (9.5 cr), C. Cleiton (9.5 cr), D. Chima Chukwo (9 cr).